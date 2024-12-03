Casper Man Sentenced to a Decade Behind Bars for Child Pornography

A 56-year-old Casper man has been sentenced to 120 months in prison with 10 years of supervised release to follow after being caught, a subsequent time, with child pornography.

Robert Lynn Harris heard the sentence on Nov. 27 by U.S. District Court Judge Alan B. Johnson.

According to court documents, on May 13, Wyoming Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) agents were contacted by U.S. Probation Agents related to a supervision confiscation of evidence resulting from a search conducted on Harris, a convicted sex offender with a lifetime term of supervised release.

The agent had located child pornography on a micro-SD card belonging to the defendant. Harris was indicted on July 18, pleaded guilty on Sept. 11.

This crime was investigated by the Wyoming Division of Criminal Investigation (DCI) ICAC Task Force. The case was prosecuted by Z. Seth Griswold.

