Woman Gets Hefty Sentence after Trying to Bring 90 Fentanyl Pills into Natrona County Jail

A 36-year-old Fort Washakie woman has been sentenced to 96 months in prison (~8 years) with three years of supervised release to follow after being caught with a substantial amount of drugs in her vehicle and, later, her body.

According to court documents, on March 10, the Wyoming Highway Patrol stopped Kathleen Lindsay to execute a search warrant. They seized 43 grams of fentanyl and 140 grams of methamphetamine as well as drug paraphernalia.

Lindsay was taken to the Natrona County Detention Center where law enforcement located a bag of 90 fentanyl pills inside of her body.

She was indicted on May 16, pleaded guilty on Sept. 4, and U.S. District Court Judge Kelly H Rankin imposed the sentence on Nov. 25, in Cheyenne.

