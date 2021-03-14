One Year After First Case, Wyomingites Reflect on COVID-19
CHEYENNE (AP) — A year has passed since the coronavirus appeared in Wyoming and began to disrupt everyday life.
Nearly 700 Wyomingites have died from the virus so far.
The Wyoming Tribune Eagle reports health care workers at Cheyenne Regional Medical Center took each and every COVID-19 death to heart.
ICU nurse Alissa Robinson says she can name patients who have died because the experience was so traumatic.
Hospital employees say their experience dealing with the virus over the past year is something they can't forget.
The virus strained others besides those infected, from a food pantry to people who watched relatives struggle with the illness.
