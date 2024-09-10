One Person Killed in Fiery Semi Crash on I-80 Near Rawlins

One person was killed in a fiery crash involving two commercial vehicles on September 7th, at about 9:30 a.m. on I-80 by mile marker 223 near Rawlins.

Eastbound I-80 remained closed for close to eight hours after the crash. The Wyoming Department of Transportation reported grass fires that needed to be put out as a result of the crash.

The WHP summarized that a red 2022 Freightliner Cascadia crossed the right fog line and struck the left rear corner of a tractor-trailer parked on the shoulder.

The Freightliner and its trailer jackknifed and skidded across eastbound lanes, coming to rest blocking both lanes. The Freightliner became engulfed in flames and the driver succumbed to their injuries.

The Carbon County Coroner was not immediately available for questions in regards to the identity of the victim, we will update this article when more information is available.