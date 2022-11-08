One Person Burned in House Fire in Cheyenne

Officials are trying to determine what sparked an early Monday morning house fire in west Cheyenne that left one person burned.

Cheyenne Fire Rescue Division Chief Andrew Dykshorn says firefighters were called to the scene in the 1000 block of W. 20th Street at 5:19 a.m.

"Arriving on the scene at 5:23 a.m., firefighters located one burn victim in the front yard of a one-story residential home, as fire seared from the front door and cascaded onto the front porch," Dykshorn said in a press release.

"While the American Medical Response team provided immediate care to the patient, units from Engines 1 and 2 and Ladder-1 rapidly began extinguishing the fire," he added ."By 5:28 a.m., the scene was under control."

Dykshorn says the house and property were full of stored materials which hampered search and extinguishment efforts, but no other occupants were located inside the house.

He says the blaze caused an estimated $5,000 worth of damage.

As of noon Tuesday, officials were still investigating the fire and the scene had not been cleared.

A phone message left for Dykshorn seeking more information was not immediately returned.

