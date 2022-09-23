Dog Dead, 2 Cats Missing After House Fire in Cheyenne

A dog is dead and two cats are still missing following a house fire in northeast Cheyenne Friday morning.

Cheyenne Fire Rescue Division Chief Andrew Dykshorn says crews were called to the scene in the 1500 block of Pinion Drive at 10:16 a.m. and arrived seven minutes later to find smoke coming from the front and right side of the home.

Google Maps Google Maps loading...

When firefighters entered the home, Dykshorn says they found heavy smoke and a fire in the kitchen area.

"Within 10 minutes, the fire was under control," Dykshorn said in a press release. "The scene was cleared by 11:30 a.m., with an estimate of damages unknown."

Dykshorn says investigators are still trying to figure out what sparked the blaze.

He says no one was home at the time of the fire.

READ MORE:

Why do cats have whiskers? Why do they meow? Why do they nap so much? And answers to 47 other kitty questions: Why do they meow? Why do they nap so much? Why do they have whiskers? Cats, and their undeniably adorable babies known as kittens, are mysterious creatures. Their larger relatives, after all, are some of the most mystical and lethal animals on the planet. Many questions related to domestic felines, however, have perfectly logical answers. Here’s a look at some of the most common questions related to kittens and cats, and the answers cat lovers are looking for.