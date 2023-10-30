One Dead in Fatal Rollover Near Sundance

A South Dakota man is dead after rolling an F350 near Sundance. The crash happened on Oct. 26 at 2:45 PM.

The Wyoming Highway Patrol said road conditions were icy when Donald Wilbur, 42, lost control due to the road surface conditions. The truck crossed into the southbound lane before being steered back to the right where it entered into a driver's-side leading skid. The truck crossed the intersection of Canyon Springs Rd (CR212) and entered the borrow ditch, where it tripped and rolled, coming to rest on its wheels. WHP says he was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash.

According to an obituary, Wilbur earned a Diesel Technology Degree from Laramie Community College. He was a loving father and husband.

He was a talented mechanic and very talented at getting to know people. "A gentle giant, a likeable man. To know him was to call him friend. He was a great cook and a fan of the Green Bay Packers. "

