Olivia Caldwell Foundation Breaking Down Barriers To Mental Health Care For Wyoming Children and Their Families

The Olivia Caldwell Foundation partners with Care Solace, a social purpose organization focused on removing barriers in accessing mental health care. This collaboration provides families in the care of the foundation and its partners with access to Care Solace’s care coordination services at no cost to the family.

Individuals and families in need of mental health support can take advantage of Olivia Caldwell Foundation’s partnership with Care Solace by contacting Eileen Ford, Patient Advocate with the foundation.

This service is available for Wyoming children and their families for free, regardless of income level, insurance status, or diagnosis, and takes a tremendous amount of the guesswork out of finding the best fit in a mental health provider.

After an initial confidential conversation with Eileen, families who have signed the online consent form will be contacted by a Care Solace Care Companion who will find out what they are looking for from therapy (individual counseling, couples counseling, EMDR, play therapy, substance abuse treatment, residential treatment, etc).

The Care Companion will also find out their insurance status and if they are open to telehealth or would prefer to see a Wyoming provider in person. The Care Solace database contains over 425,000 licensed and verified providers throughout the United States, many of whom are licensed to provide care via telehealth in the state of Wyoming.

With this expansion in access to providers, the average wait time for the first appointment is only 1-2 weeks.

Those who would prefer to can also contact Care Solace directly, by calling 888-515-0595 at any time. They also have the option to search anonymously to get matched with an extensive list of care providers at caresolace.com/oliviacaldwellfoundation.

“The Olivia Caldwell Foundation is so excited to be able to offer this revolutionary program to the families in the care of OCF and our partners,” said Eileen Ford, Patient Advocate of the Olivia Caldwell Foundation. “We took this step in response to a tremendous need we identified as more and more of the families who have come to us through our Patient Advocacy Program have had mental health as either the primary concern or an additional concern on top of other health issues. We recognize that addressing mental health is just as critical as dealing with physical illness, and we are thrilled to be able to connect our families to this service to get them

the help they desperately need.”

