Ohio Woman Has NOT Died As A Result of Being Gored By A Bison At Yellowstone National Park

Yellowstone National Park Officials recently revealed that a 25-year-old female from Grove City, Ohio approached a Bison, got too close, and was gored 10 feet into the air.

That's according to a press release that stated the woman, and two other individuals, were within 25 yards of the same bison.

"The woman sustained a puncture wound and other injuries," the release stated.

While initial reports stated that the woman had died as a result of her injuries, that does not appear to be the case.

NBC News first wrote that the woman had died but then corrected themselves to say that she had survived.

"A previous version of this article misstated the severity of the woman’s injuries," they wrote. "She survived being gored by a bison at Yellowstone. She was not killed."

The extent of her injuries remains unknown.

"As a reminder, park regulations require that visitors remain more than 25 yards (23 meters) away from all animals, including bison," the release stated. "As the bison walked near a boardwalk at Black Sand Basin (just north of Old Faithful), the female, on the boardwalk, approached it. Consequently, the bison gored the woman and tossed her 10 feet into the air. The woman sustained a puncture wound and other injuries. Park emergency medical providers responded to the incident immediately and transported her via ambulance to Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center."

Park officials noted that the incident remains under investigation.

Read More: Woman Gored/Tossed 10 Feet in Air by Bison at YNP

The release stated that this was the first reported incident in 2022 of a visitor getting to close to an animal and the animal responding by goring the individual.

"Bison have injured more people in Yellowstone than any other animal," the release said. "They are unpredictable and can run three times faster than humans."

K2 Radio News reached out to the Public Affairs Office with Yellowstone National Park for comment. If and when they respond, we will update this story to include their comments.