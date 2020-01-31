Officials Identify Victims Killed When Car Hit Montana School Bus

Officials in southeastern Montana have released the names of the two people who died when the car they were in collided with a school bus on icy roads on the Northern Cheyenne Indian Reservation.

The Rosebud County coroner's office says the crash Thursday morning east of Lame Deer killed 28-year-old Aubree Wallery and her father, 59-year-old Steven Wallery. Both are from Billings.

The Montana Highway Patrol says Aubree Wallery was driving east on U.S. Highway 212 and going downhill on a slope that curved to the right when her car crossed the center line and collided with the westbound bus.

One person on the bus suffered minor injuries.