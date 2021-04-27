Officials Identify Victim Found In Van Prior To Standoff

A previous version of this story contained inaccurate information in the headline regarding the man found in the back of the van. We have fixed and regret the error.

BILLINGS, Mont. (AP) — Yellowstone County officials have released the name of a man who was found shot to death in a van prior to a standoff in Billings last week.

Get our free mobile app

Sheriff Mike Linder says 33-year-old Dennis Gresham of Sheridan, Wyoming died of multiple gunshot wounds.

Officers were pursuing the van on Friday afternoon when it crashed and a man and woman ran away.

The woman was arrested. Officers pursued the man through a neighborhood and he ended up hiding in an attic.

Police weren't able to successfully negotiate or use chemicals to get the man to give himself up.

Officers shot and killed him when he charged at them. His name has not been released.