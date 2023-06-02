Accused Getaway Driver Bound Over in Cheyenne Teen’s Murder

The second of two Cheyenne teens charged as adults in April's drive-by shooting at Lincoln Park which left a 15-year-old Cheyenne girl dead has been bound over to Laramie County District Court.

Circuit Court Judge Antoinette Williams on Friday, June 2, found probable cause to bind 16-year-old Julian Espinoza over on charges of conspiracy to commit first-degree murder and aiding and abetting first-degree murder.

His co-defendant, 17-year-old Johnny Munoz, was bound over on charges of first-degree murder and conspiracy to commit first-degree murder on May 18 and is set to be arraigned next Thursday, June 8, at 9 a.m.

Police say they were called to the park around 12:23 a.m. on Sunday, April 30, after Munoz, who was riding in the front seat of an SUV being driven by Espinoza, shot the girl in the head.

Police say a group of the girl's friends and family members were playing basketball at the time, and a 17-year-old boy on the court returned fire with a handgun, but the SUV was not hit and Espinoza drove off.

The girl was taken to Cheyenne Regional Medical Center where she died the following day.

Police say it's believed that Joey Carabajal Jr., who was out on bond at the time of the shooting, was the intended target due to a pending criminal case on an attempted second-degree murder charge.

Williams kept Espinoza's bond at $250,000 cash, the same as Munoz's.

For more information about this case as well as Joey Carabajal Jr.'s case, check out our earlier posts:

