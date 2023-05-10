Teens Charged as Adults in 15-Year-Old Cheyenne Girl’s Death

Two Cheyenne teens have been charged as adults in connection with last month's shooting at Lincoln Park which left a 15-year-old Cheyenne girl dead.

Johnny Munoz, 17, and Julian Espinoza, 16, were arrested yesterday, May 9, and made their initial appearances in Laramie County Circuit Court this morning.

Munoz is charged with first-degree murder and conspiracy to commit first-degree murder, and Espinoza is charged with conspiracy to commit first-degree murder and accessory before the fact to first-degree murder.

Police spokeswoman Alex Farkas says officers were called to the park located at 315 E. 8th Street around 12:23 a.m. on Sunday, April 30, after Munoz, who was riding in the front seat of an SUV being driven by Espinoza, shot the girl in the head.

Farkas says a group of the girl's friends and family members were playing basketball at the time, and a 17-year-old boy on the court returned fire with a handgun, but the SUV was not hit and Espinoza drove off.

The girl was taken to Cheyenne Regional Medical Center where she died the following day.

"There were no other injuries," Farkas told KGAB Radio on Wednesday. "But a residence and two trucks in the area sustained damage from the gunfire."

Police have not released any details about a motive, and because the victim was a juvenile, Farkas says they are not planning to release her name.

When asked if she anticipated any more arrests, Farkas said, "Detectives are still working on the case."

Munoz and Espinoza are currently being held in the Laramie County Juvenile Services Center on $250,000 cash bonds.

Their preliminary hearings are scheduled for next Thursday, May 18, at 1:30 p.m.

