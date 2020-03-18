Officials: Bacterial Disease Killing Wyoming Pronghorn

GILLETTE, Wyo. (The Gillette (Wyo.) News Record) — Wyoming wildlife officials say more than 50 pronghorn have died from the bacteria that killed more than 75 of the animals last year.

The Gillette News Record reported the outbreak near Gillette is under investigation by the Wyoming Game and Fish Department and the Wyoming State Veterinary Laboratory.

Pronghorn resemble antelope and are indigenous to North America.

The deaths were noted beginning in February and officials have initially blamed Mycoplasma bovis, the microorganism that causes bovine tuberculosis.

The pathogen is not considered a human health risk and has not been shown to affect domestic pets.