After a two-week quarantine due to a feline panleukopenia outbreak, the Cheyenne Animal Shelter has resumed normal operations, the agency announced Thursday.

"We are very excited to be opening up again for cat adoptions and appreciate the community's support through the quarantine," shelter spokeswoman Niki Harrison said in a release.

To celebrate, all adoptable cats -- which can be viewed at https://www.cheyenneanimalshelter.org/cats -- will have adjusted fees through the end of September.

Kittens can be adopted for just $50, and cats seven months and older will have their adoption fees waived.

The shelter is open for adoptions Monday through Saturday from noon to 5:30 p.m.

