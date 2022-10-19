Watch a Deer Hide from a Coyote in a Yellowstone Bison Herd

Imagine what you would do in this situation. You're a deer (I realize that's a reach) and you're being chased by a coyote. What do you do? If you're in Yellowstone National Park, you hide in a nearby bison herd which is exactly what just happened as a new video shows.

This video was just shared today from a moment that happened in Yellowstone National Park on Saturday, October 15, 2022 based on the video description which included this backstory:

Up Slough Creek, in Yellowstone National Park, on Saturday, October 15, 2022 (the day the East Entrance Road reopened after June flood damage) the bison were stampeding off and on, so I was taking some phone video when a mule deer sprinted into the frame, pursued by a coyote. Genius-level survival strategy on the part of the deer - run into a bison herd. Coyote abandoned the pursuit.

This Yellowstone deer is clever.

Pretty slick move and fast thinking by the deer. Not many predators really want to mess with bison especially during the rut when the males are especially extra aggressive. This coyote was wise to just peel off and try another day. There's no word from the person who captured the video if this particular coyote might have been riding an ACME rocket. Hey, it's been done before. Don't ask me how I know.