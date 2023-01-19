CAUTION: Wyoming Highway Patrol Shares Photo of Bull Elk Near I-80 by Evanston

The Wyoming Highway Patrol recently shared a photo of a number of Bull Elk near Interstate 80 by the Evanston Port of Entry.

They shared the photo in the hopes of alerting drivers to exercise extreme caution when driving near that area, or anywhere on the interstate for that matter.

"A view from Evanston Port of Entry," the WHP wrote. "Bull elk seen just a quarter mile north of the port Thursday evening. Very close to interstate 80. Please be aware of wildlife when traveling the highways of Wyoming and always wear your seatbelt."

Make sure when driving that you are constantly keeping your eyes open. Animals are fast and they can appear in the road almost instantly. Similarly, remember to wear your seatbelt. Because if you were to hit an animal, wearing your seatbelt could mean the difference between life and death.

For up-to-date driving and road conditions, visit wyoroad.info.