Officer-Involved Shooting Victim Dies in Platte County

A person died as the result of an officer-involved shooting in Platte County on Wednesday, according to a news release from Platte County Attorney Douglas Weaver on Friday.

The officer involved in the shooting has been placed on administrative leave, Weaver said.

There were no other people injured during this incident and there is no threat to the community.

The Wyoming Division of Criminal Investigation continues to investigate the incident.

Weaver did not identify the officer, which law enforcement agency employed the officer, where the shooting occurred, the identification of the victim, where and when the victim died, or any other related circumstances.