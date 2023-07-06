Drug Investigation Leads to 11 Charges Against Carpenter Woman

A 37-year-old Carpenter woman is facing 11 felony charges after allegedly selling drugs to special agents.

According to arrest records, in 2023, the Wyoming Division of Criminal Investigation conducted a drug investigation in Laramie County and learned that the suspect, Brenda Lee Sutton, was residing there.

The DCI says special agents made several controlled purchases of controlled substances from Sutton in March and April, all of which were conducted in Laramie County.

Special agents arrested Sutton on July 3 and requested that she be placed on a 72-hour phone restriction so that she could not interfere with the integrity of the investigation until other co-conspirators were contacted.

Sutton has been charged with five counts of manufacture or delivery of methamphetamine, four counts of possession of a controlled substance, and two counts of conspiracy and attempt for manufacture or delivery of methamphetamine.

Sutton is currently being held in the Laramie County Detention Center on a $25,000 cash bond awaiting a July 13 preliminary hearing.

On July 4, Sutton was served at the jail with two District Court warrants for failure to pay child support, both of which were signed by Judge Catherine Rogers on June 16.