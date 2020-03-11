Officer Dies After Being Shot During Arkansas Traffic Stop

HOT SPRINGS, Ark. (AP) — Authorities say a police officer in Arkansas has died following a shooting during a traffic stop that also left a suspect wounded.

The Hot Springs Police Department says Officer Brent Scrimshire conducted the traffic stop about 6:30 p.m. Tuesday in Hot Springs.

Scrimshire and the suspect were shot.

The department says Scrimshire was taken to a hospital, where he died.

The name and condition of the suspect weren't immediately released.

The investigation has been turned over to Arkansas State Police.