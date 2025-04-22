Obituary: Stephen Clauson Bennett

Stephen Clauson Bennett: 1960 – 2025

Stephen “Steve” Clauson Bennett was given his heavenly crown on April 14, 2025, following a fortunate week spent with his family at one of his favorite places, after battling cancer and early-onset dementia. His final days were spent with his wife by his side, along with his sister-in-law and brother-in-law.

Steve was born June 27, 1960, in Riverton, Wyoming, to Sally Byers and Stephen Bennett. The family made their way to Casper, where Steve graduated from Natrona County High School in 1978. He went on to take courses at Casper College before finding his passion for real estate. Steve opened Commercial Services Inc. in the mid-1980s and grew it into a success. He was an active member of the Casper real estate community, participating in many organizations, including being the president of the MLS Board and the Real Estate Board in Casper.

While Steve had a passion for real estate, he met the absolute love of his life in 1988. He swept Beverly off her feet, and the two became inseparable. Bev and Steve were married on February 17, 1990. They had a truly incredible love story.

Steve never stayed idle for too long. He was quite the country dancer. Subsequently, he and Bev could be found twirling around the dance floor or on the deck of their trailer at the lake. He loved politics and could argue with the best of them. Steve became a tequila connoisseur, taking classes in Mexico and oftentimes buying a margarita everywhere he went. While he loved high-end tequila, he also loved cheap Fruit Stripe gum. He was a little bit of a clean freak, especially when it involved the stove. Steve was also an avid bike rider and reader, always having a book close by. You could often find him ready for the day at 6:00 am with a cup of coffee and a book in hand. He loved the water, finding a home away from home at Alcova Lake and another in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico. Recently, his favorite place to be was his winter getaway in Dunedin, Florida.

Above all Steve adored his family and would do anything for them. You might get an earful afterwards, but he would drop anything to help any one of them. He loved attending his grandkids, nieces, nephews, as well as great nieces and nephews events. These ranged from musicals and concerts, to basketball, soccer and football games. Steve could always be seen proudly cheering them on. Steve’s family always included dogs, which he took care of like his children.

Steve was preceded in death by his father and mother; his father-in-law, Bill Tayloe; and his paternal and maternal grandparents.

Those that will continue to miss Steve every day include his wife, Bev; his son Jason; and daughter-in-law, Angela; his sister-in-law, Jeannie and husband, Jerry; his brother, Mike and wife, Annie; his brother, Gene; his sister, Julie; his mother-in-law, Joan; his brother-in-law, Butch and wife, Eileen; his step-dad, Larry Cole; his grandchildren, Miles and Tilly; and his nieces and nephews: Valerie, Tim, Danny, Cassie, Matthew, Ryleigh, Cecilia, Trent, Tiffany, Steve, Malachi, Ashlee, Braydon, Angela, Austin, Alex, Hunter, Daynn, Kason, Mason, Ryker, Trenton, Taylor, Wesley, Jeremiah, Aralye, and AC.

Memorials can be made in honor of Steve to either of his favorite charities:

Black Dog Animal Rescue

2407 East 9th Street

Cheyenne, WY, 82001

www.bdar.org

or

Shiner’s Children Hospital

Casper Shrine Club

1501 W. 39th Street

Casper, WY 82609

His services will be decided at a later date.