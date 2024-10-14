Obituary: Mary Loutas

Mary Loutas: 1929 – 2024

It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of our beloved Mary Loutas, who peacefully departed this life on her 95th birthday, October 10, surrounded by her loving family. Mary was a woman of boundless warmth, unwavering devotion, and generosity—a beacon of love to all who knew her. Her family, friends, and community will forever cherish her memory.

Born in Casper, Wyoming, in 1929 to Greek immigrant parents, George A. Loutas and Christina (Paitakis), Mary was preceded in death by her parents and her younger brother, John, who passed away on December 31, 2023. From an early age, Mary embodied a deep sense of family, which guided her life in everything she did. She dedicated herself wholeheartedly to her loved ones, especially her nieces and nephews, and served as the family matriarch with selflessness, grace, and compassion. Her unparalleled love, wisdom, and patience nurtured all who were fortunate enough to call her family.

Mary attended Washington, Roosevelt, and Lincoln Grade Schools, graduating from NCHS in 1947, alongside her lifelong friend, Rita Sullivan (Murphy-Galles), who passed three years ago, also on her birthday. After attending Casper College, Mary began her career at Casper National Bank—later becoming First Interstate Bank—where she proudly became the first female Vice President of Cash Management and Wire Transfer. She retired after 44 years of dedicated service, leaving behind a legacy of professionalism and trailblazing for future generations.

Affectionately known as “Aunt Mary” by both family and friends, she was renowned for her generosity, always offering financial and emotional support to her family. A league bowler for over 30 years at Sunrise Lanes, Mary was also a master of crossword puzzles (especially those from The New York Times), a Scrabble enthusiast, a voracious reader of romance novels, and an avid follower of current events. The past year, she loved playing Bingo at Mountain Plaza Assisted Living, where she played as recently as last week. When she would win, she would proudly share her excitement in winning $1 on Blackout! Her infectious laughter and gentle advice made everyone around her feel loved and valued.

Mary’s friendships were treasured and long-lasting, built on decades of shared memories, lunches, dinners, and mutual support. She had a unique gift for making those in her life feel special, and her family and friends could always count on her presence in both moments of joy and need. A lifelong member of Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Church, Mary remained deeply devoted to her faith. When she could no longer attend services, Father Daniel graciously brought communion to her, maintaining her spiritual connection.

Mary is survived by her brother, Stas (Shirla) of Casper; her sister, Aphrodite of Chicago; and her beloved nieces and nephews: Christi Segal (Andy, Sophia, Alex, and Nick), Michael Loutas (Shannon, Kylee, Cassidy, Ellie, Maggie, Jessi, and Cooper), and Stephanie Kapeles (Greg), who returned to Casper to lovingly care for Mary during her final two years.

A Trisagion Service will be held at Bustard Funeral Home, 600 CY Ave on Thursday, October 17t, at 2 p.m., with the funeral service on Friday, October 18, at 11 a.m. at Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Church, 1350 E C St., followed by burial at Highland Cemetery.

Mary’s legacy will live on in the hearts of all who knew her. She will be remembered for her kindness, her boundless generosity, and her ability to bring light to even the darkest days.

Donations may be made in her memory to Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Church, 1350 E C Street, Casper, WY 82601, or Enhabit Home Health, 907 N Poplar St., Suite 277, Casper, WY 82601.

May her soul rest in eternal peace, and may her memory be a blessing to all who loved her.