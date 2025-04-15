Obituary: Liam James Cobb

Liam James Cobb: 2005 – 2025

Liam James Cobb was born Saturday, May 28, 2005 in Casper, Wyoming, the son James Cornelius “Jim” Cobb and Cristina Virginia “Cristy” Dicklich-Cobb.

Liam, age 19, died Wednesday, April 9, 2025 near Medicine Bow, Wyoming.

Liam was curious, inquisitive, and could not get enough knowledge in topics of his interest. He loved animals and is dearly missed by his three-legged cat, Tewksbury. Physical fitness, nutrition, and goal setting were his passions.

Growing up, he spent countless hours on the ice as a hockey goalie and cycling, where he won many championships and awards. His engineering and mathematical mind was both beautiful and complex, often causing him to struggle with the humanness of life. As he grew, asking questions of others trying to gain greater understanding on topics ranging from financial investing, how to talk to people, how to be a leader, and how to study became a way to connect and learn the intricacies of relationships. Liam loved his work with the windmill company and was on the track for leadership.

“See you around,” was one of his constant comments used to end a conversation.

Liam is survived by many family members — parents, Jim Cobb and Cristy Dicklich-Cobb of Douglas, Wyoming; siblings: Adam (Jamie) Cobb of Eaton, Colorado, Blake (Kristi) Cobb, Claire (Blake) Morey, Max Cobb, and Sam Cobb all of Douglas; maternal grandparents, Eli and Barb Dicklich of Casper, Wyoming; paternal grandparents, Dr. Don Cobb of Casper, Wyoming and Connie Williams of Douglas, Wyoming; aunts and uncles, Anna Cobb, Scott (Dana) Cobb of Douglas, Tom (Jackie) Cobb of Tomball, Texas, and Jason Yocum of Casper; cousins: Darcy Cobb (Jeff Burgher) of Casper, Derek (Rachel) Vogelsong of Douglas, and Beth Loveless (Josh Ferguson) of Laramie, Wyoming.

Liam was been preceded in death by grandparents and uncles.

We encourage you to honor Liam’s life by deepening your relationships with others. Be present in your conversations. Please make two, no agenda, contacts to people you care about or who have been in your life. Call or text a person and tell them “I have five minutes with no agenda and you are important … How are you doing?” Most importantly, please be mindful of your own mental health and those around you. Consider researching https://stayanotherday.com/. Use or pass along the 988 lifeline when needed.

In lieu of cut flowers, donations can be made to the Douglas Youth Hockey Club, P.O. Box 235, Douglas, Wyoming 82633 or to Converse County Bank – LJC, What’s your Story?, P.O. Box 689, Douglas, Wyoming 82633.

Father William Hill will be presiding, alongside Father Lucas Kazimaro Simango and Father Michael Carr. Prayer vigil service (Rosary) will be on Wednesday, April 16, 2025 at 7 p.m. at Gorman Funeral Home-Converse Chapel. Funeral Liturgy will be held at the Upper Ag Building at the Wyoming State Fairgrounds, on Thursday, April 17, 2025 at 9 a.m. with graveside interment immediately following at the Douglas Park Cemetery, and reception to follow at the Ruthe James Williams Memorial Conference Center at the Wyoming State Fairgrounds.

All are welcome and encouraged to wear bright colors and/or sports jerseys in honor of Liam. In the immortal words of Liam, “What’s your story?” and “See you around.”

The Gorman Funeral Homes-Converse Chapel of Douglas, Wyoming is in charge of the arrangements.