Obituary: Jim Brownlee

Jim Brownlee: 1953 – 2024

Remembering the wonderful life of James (Jim) Russle Brownlee, who lived a full and vibrant 71 years. He passed away on September 23, 2024, surrounded by love at Lifecare Center of Casper, Wyoming.

Jim’s journey began in Marquette, Michigan, on March 11, 1953, as the beloved son of Robert Willis Brownlee and Margerie Anne Stonehouse. He cherished his roots at L’Anse High School, graduating in 1971.

Jim’s career at Hilltop National Bank was marked by dedication and determination. He pursued further education and ultimately became the VP of Operations, impacting the lives of many during his tenure from 1982 to 2014.

In addition to his professional pursuits, Jim’s heart was in community service. He was an active member of the CERT (Civilian Emergency Response Team) and generously devoted his time to coaching little league baseball and volunteering for Meals on Wheels after his retirement.

Jim leaves behind a legacy of love and compassion, survived by his two sisters: Carol Tembruell of L’Anse, Michigan, and Nacy Soli of Skanee, Michigan; his children, Jette Colvin (Shawn) of Livingston, Montana, and Don Brownlee (Sarah) of Casper, Wyoming; along with his cherished grandchildren: Tyler, Nick, Zayden, Chris, Noah, Austin, and LeAnne Brownlee of Casper, Wyoming; as well as many nieces and nephews.

While we mourn his passing, we also celebrate the beautiful life Jim lived. His funeral services will be held at Bustard Funeral Home on October 14, 2024, at 10 a.m. Let’s come together to honor and celebrate the remarkable life of Jim Brownlee.