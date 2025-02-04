Obituary: David Wesley ‘Dave’ Moore

David Wesley “Dave” Moore: 1966 – 2025

It is with profound sadness that we announce the passing of David Wesley Moore, 58, of Douglas, Wyoming on Thursday, January 30, 2025 due to injuries received in an oilfield accident north of Douglas.

Services will be held at 1 p.m. on Saturday, February 8, 2025, at Congregational United Church of Christ Church, 405 North Sixth Street., Douglas, Wyoming 82633 with Reverend Todd Weber, officiating. Burial will be at the Douglas Park Cemetery in Douglas, Wyoming.

Arrangements are under the direction of Gorman Funeral Homes – Converse Chapel of Douglas, Wyoming.

services will be livestreamed through the funeral home website.

Additional seating will be available at Ruthe James Williams Memorial Conference Center, 400 West Center Street, Douglas, Wyoming 82633, where a reception will follow.

Dave was born in Billings, Montana to Wesley Eugene Moore and Susan Ann (Fawcett) Moore on Thursday, August 4, 1966. He was raised in Roundup, Montana and attended Roundup High School where he graduated in 1985. During his teenage years, Dave participated in football, enjoyed working on cars, and gained a passion for welding and fishing. He married Peggy Lynn Gilreath on October 17, 1992, in Roundup, Montana, and through this union welcomed two children, Ashley and Tyler.

While raising their children in Montana, Dave spent his days working in the oilfields while Peggy spent her days teaching school. Through Dave’s employment in Montana, the family relocated to Rawlins, Wyoming. Due to Peggy’s battle with cancer Dave and Peggy moved back to Billings to be closer to family. After the passing of his beloved wife Dave moved back to Wyoming to be closer to his son and newborn grandson, Landen. While back in Wyoming, Dave began his career with EOG where he gained a new family of friends and would soon meet his wife, Tammy. In 2015, Dave and Tammy wed in Hawaii. Through this union Dave and Tammy created many memories with their children, grandsons, family, and many friends. This would include many adventures, fishing trips, and gatherings with family and friends.

Dave was a devoted husband and family man with many hobbies and loved to piddle. This included welding, restoring old vehicles, helping Tammy with her many crafts and projects, and building fun toys for his grandsons that only Dave knew how to make. Dave knew no stranger and his home was always open to create new friendships, with each encounter. If he knew you for ten minutes, you were a lifelong friend. He will be deeply missed by all his family and friends.

Dave is survived by his wife, Tammy, of Douglas; daughter, Ashley, of Denver, Colorado; son, Tyler (Ashley) and grandson Landen of Casper, Wyoming; son, Gabe (Sarah) and grandson Alfred, of Aurora, Colorado; mother, Susan (Fawcett) Moore; brother, Gary (Liz); sister, Connie, all of Billings, Montana; many brothers and sisters of his late wife, Peggy; father-in-law, Ruben; sister-in-law, Roxane; and brother-in-law, Chris. Dave is also survived by many nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, and many friends near and far.

Dave was preceded in death by his wife, Peggy; her brothers, Bill and Roger; Peggy’s parents, Howard and Arlene; his father, Wesley; mother-in-law, Marie; and son, Michael Salazar.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Laramie Peak Humane Society, P.O. Box 463, Douglas, Wyoming 82633 in Dave’s honor.