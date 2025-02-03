(PHOTOS) Shane Chaney sworn in as interim Casper police chief during morning ceremony

CASPER, Wyo. — Shane Chaney was sworn in as interim chief of the Casper Police Department on Monday morning at Casper City Hall in front of a crowd including his family, fellow police officers, city employees and citizens.

Chaney is taking over the role vacated by Keith McPheeters, who served in the position since 2017 and who announced his resignation and retirement last month.

Chaney was officially sworn in by Casper Mayor Ray Pacheco, who described him as honorable and with high integrity during his brief opening remarks. “I respect him personally and professionally,” he said.

In prepared remarks, Chaney thanked his family for putting up with the long and odd hours of a police officer and expressed gratitude to the community and his fellow officers.

“To the men and women of our department, your commitment to this job day in and day out does not go unnoticed,” he said, adding that “it is a privilege and honor to serve alongside you, and I want you to know that I will do everything in my power to support and advocate for you.”

Chaney had served as deputy chief since 2022, and was a captain with the department before that.

(Dan Cepeda, Oil City News)

(Dan Cepeda, Oil City News)

Shane Chaney is sworn in as interim Police Chief of the Casper Police Department by Casper Mayor Ray Pacheco on Monday, Feb. 3, 2025, at Casper City Hall. (Dan Cepeda, Oil City News)

Shane Chaney’s family, seated, watches as he is sworn in as interim police chief of the Casper Police Department on Monday, Feb. 3, 2025. (Dan Cepeda, Oil City News)

Shane Chaney is hugged by Casper Mayor Ray Pacheco after being sworn in as interim police chief of the Casper Police Department on Monday, Feb. 3, 2025, at Casper City Hall. (Dan Cepeda, Oil City News)

Shane Chaney addresses the crowd and his family after being sworn in as interim police chief of the Casper Police Department by Casper Mayor Ray Pacheco on Monday, Feb. 3, 2025, at Casper City Hall. (Dan Cepeda, Oil City News)

Shane Chaney is hugged by family members after being sworn in as Interim police chief of the Casper Police Department on Monday, Feb. 3, 2025. (Dan Cepeda, Oil City News)