(PHOTOS) Shane Chaney sworn in as interim Casper police chief during morning ceremony
CASPER, Wyo. — Shane Chaney was sworn in as interim chief of the Casper Police Department on Monday morning at Casper City Hall in front of a crowd including his family, fellow police officers, city employees and citizens.
Chaney is taking over the role vacated by Keith McPheeters, who served in the position since 2017 and who announced his resignation and retirement last month.
Chaney was officially sworn in by Casper Mayor Ray Pacheco, who described him as honorable and with high integrity during his brief opening remarks. “I respect him personally and professionally,” he said.
In prepared remarks, Chaney thanked his family for putting up with the long and odd hours of a police officer and expressed gratitude to the community and his fellow officers.
“To the men and women of our department, your commitment to this job day in and day out does not go unnoticed,” he said, adding that “it is a privilege and honor to serve alongside you, and I want you to know that I will do everything in my power to support and advocate for you.”
Chaney had served as deputy chief since 2022, and was a captain with the department before that.