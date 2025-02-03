Natrona County School District Invites Stakeholders, Students, Parents, and Staff to Share Input on Cell Phone Use in Schools

The Natrona County School District invites stakeholders to share their input via our online feedback form or join upcoming listening sessions focused on cell phone use in schools.

The school district says these meetings are designed to gather constructive and meaningful feedback.

They are welcoming all stakeholders, but specifically encourage students, staff, and parents/guardians to share input.

These listening sessions will be focused on the following prompts:

What is working well with cell phone use in schools?

What areas of cell phone use might need improvement?

Please share possible solutions for your suggested improvements.

Listening Session Details:

Each speaker will be provided up to 3 minutes to share their feedback.

February 4th:

5:30 PM - 6:30 PM Community

February 11th:

5:30 PM - 6:30 PM Community

February 18th:

5:30 PM - 6:30 PM Community

Location: NCSD Central Services, 970 N. Glenn Road.

Unable to attend? Share your thoughts here.

LOOK: The most popular dog breeds in America Using the American Kennel Club's 2023 rankings , released on April 9, 2024, Stacker compiled a ranking of the 100 most popular dog breeds in the U.S. Gallery Credit: Stacker