Natrona County health and food inspections (1/27/25–2/2/25)
CASPER, Wyo. — The Casper-Natrona County Health Department inspects restaurants, grocery stores, convenience stores, mobile food units, commissaries and food vending operations. Every facility has an unannounced inspection at least twice a year.
According to the department, “There are three types of violations: priority, priority foundation and core.”
While the department of health is looking for deficiencies, the organization’s main goal is to educate businesses, helping them understand unsafe practices and ways to correct them.
According to the program manager for Environmental Health in Natrona County, “There is no sliding scale or a pass or failing of a health inspection.” Every violation is either fixed immediately or within 10 days, meaning that a violation does not make the business unsafe.
If a reinspection is required, the issue might have been more severe or the facility required more time to fix it. They have 10 days to fix the issue, and according to the health department, most facilities can easily meet the requirement.
Any serious violations or notable quotes will be included in summary notes below, but the full report for each restaurant can be found at the department’s website, where it publishes all of its current information.
Jan. 27, 2025
Little Caesars Pizza West
Violations: 4 (1 priority)
Re-inspection Required: No
Link to full report
Comments: “The food establishment does not have a written procedure for employees to follow when responding to vomiting or diarrheal events.”
La Costa
Violations: 3 (1 corrected during inspection)
Re-inspection Required: No
Link to full report
Comments: “No certified food protection manager on staff.”
YMCA
Violations: 0
Re-inspection Required: No
Link to full report
Hilton Garden Inn
Violations: 1 (priority)
Re-inspection Required: Yes
Link to full report
Cmments: “Omelette ingredients, melon, and yogurt above 41 degrees F.”
I’ Scream 4 Wings & Other Things
Violations: 6 (2 priority, 2 corrected during inspection)
Re-inspection Required: Yes
Link to full report
Comments: “Employees observed working in the food service area without proper hair restraints, i.e., a beard net.”
Oil City Beer Co.
Violations: 2 (1 priority, 1 corrected during inspection)
Re-inspection Required: No
Link to full report
Comments: “The back hand sink needs cleaned.”
Jan. 28, 2025
Masterson Place
Violations: 0
Re-inspection Required: No
Link to full report
Sky Terrace Lounge and Restaurant
Violations: 6 (3 priority, 4 corrected during inspection)
Re-inspection Required: No
Link to full report
Comments: “Chili is not being cooled quickly enough.”
Oregon Trail Elementary School
Violations: 0
Re-inspection Required: No
Link to full report
Jan. 29, 2025
Wyoming Food for Thought Project
Violations: 2 (1 priority, 1 corrected during inspection)
Re-inspection Required: No
Link to full report
Comments: “Slicer, can opener and microwave have food debris.”
Heirloom & Native: Eating Counter
Violations: 1
Re-inspection Required: No
Link to full report
Comments: “The food establishment does not have a written procedure for employees to follow when responding to vomiting or diarrheal events.”
Jan. 30, 2025
Domino’s Pizza Centennial Court
Violations: 2 (1 corrected during inspection)
Re-inspection Required: No
Link to full report
Comments: “3-C sink faucet has a constant leak.”
1016 Poplar
Violations: 2
Re-inspection Required: No
Link to full report
Comments: “The indoor wall material located at OTB Poplar tap wall does not meet the standard of: (1) Smooth, durable and easily cleanable; and (2) Nonabsorbent.”