Natrona County health and food inspections (1/27/25–2/2/25)

CASPER, Wyo. — The Casper-Natrona County Health Department inspects restaurants, grocery stores, convenience stores, mobile food units, commissaries and food vending operations. Every facility has an unannounced inspection at least twice a year.

According to the department, “There are three types of violations: priority, priority foundation and core.”

While the department of health is looking for deficiencies, the organization’s main goal is to educate businesses, helping them understand unsafe practices and ways to correct them.

According to the program manager for Environmental Health in Natrona County, “There is no sliding scale or a pass or failing of a health inspection.” Every violation is either fixed immediately or within 10 days, meaning that a violation does not make the business unsafe.

If a reinspection is required, the issue might have been more severe or the facility required more time to fix it. They have 10 days to fix the issue, and according to the health department, most facilities can easily meet the requirement.

Any serious violations or notable quotes will be included in summary notes below, but the full report for each restaurant can be found at the department’s website, where it publishes all of its current information.

Jan. 27, 2025

Little Caesars Pizza West

Violations: 4 (1 priority)

Re-inspection Required: No

Link to full report

Comments: “The food establishment does not have a written procedure for employees to follow when responding to vomiting or diarrheal events.”

La Costa

Violations: 3 (1 corrected during inspection)

Re-inspection Required: No

Link to full report

Comments: “No certified food protection manager on staff.”

YMCA

Violations: 0

Re-inspection Required: No

Link to full report

Hilton Garden Inn

Violations: 1 (priority)

Re-inspection Required: Yes

Link to full report

Cmments: “Omelette ingredients, melon, and yogurt above 41 degrees F.”

I’ Scream 4 Wings & Other Things

Violations: 6 (2 priority, 2 corrected during inspection)

Re-inspection Required: Yes

Link to full report

Comments: “Employees observed working in the food service area without proper hair restraints, i.e., a beard net.”

Oil City Beer Co.

Violations: 2 (1 priority, 1 corrected during inspection)

Re-inspection Required: No

Link to full report

Comments: “The back hand sink needs cleaned.”

Jan. 28, 2025

Masterson Place

Violations: 0

Re-inspection Required: No

Link to full report

Sky Terrace Lounge and Restaurant

Violations: 6 (3 priority, 4 corrected during inspection)

Re-inspection Required: No

Link to full report

Comments: “Chili is not being cooled quickly enough.”

Oregon Trail Elementary School

Violations: 0

Re-inspection Required: No

Link to full report

Jan. 29, 2025

Wyoming Food for Thought Project

Violations: 2 (1 priority, 1 corrected during inspection)

Re-inspection Required: No

Link to full report

Comments: “Slicer, can opener and microwave have food debris.”

Heirloom & Native: Eating Counter

Violations: 1

Re-inspection Required: No

Link to full report

Comments: “The food establishment does not have a written procedure for employees to follow when responding to vomiting or diarrheal events.”

Jan. 30, 2025

Domino’s Pizza Centennial Court

Violations: 2 (1 corrected during inspection)

Re-inspection Required: No

Link to full report

Comments: “3-C sink faucet has a constant leak.”

1016 Poplar

Violations: 2

Re-inspection Required: No

Link to full report

Comments: “The indoor wall material located at OTB Poplar tap wall does not meet the standard of: (1) Smooth, durable and easily cleanable; and (2) Nonabsorbent.”