Obituary: Beverly Ann (Toay) Miles

Beverly Ann (Toay) Miles: 1942 – 2025

Beverly Ann (Toay) Miles passed away peacefully at home surrounded by loved ones on February 12, 2025, in Casper, Wyoming.

Beverly was born in Shenandoah, Iowa, on July 4, 1942, to Don and Maxine Toay. She loved helping care for her siblings in her younger years, and greatly looked forward to her phone conversations and visits with her sisters, even into her final days.

Beverly graduated from Powell High School in 1960, and was married soon after.

She was blessed with her first child, Karla, in 1961, and her son, Steve, in 1966. Along with being a mother, Beverly spent her early years working in multiples roles as a secretary for several small companies and Mountain Bell.

She was married to Ray Miles on December 28, 1976. Through that marriage, she gained four children whom she loved as her own: Robbie, Cindy, Russ and Risa.

Her greatest pride in life was being the mother of six children, 19 grandchildren, and many great-grandchildren.

She worked for Halliburton Services in Rock Springs from 1977 to 1986.

In 1986, Ray and Beverly moved to Cheyenne, Wyoming. Beverly worked as an Administrative Assistant for the hospital for five years, and then spent the next five years working for the Medical Commissioner. She took great pride in her work, and often shared stories of her time in those occupations.

In 2014, Ray and Beverly moved to Casper, Wyoming, to accommodate more care for Ray. In Casper, Beverly was blessed to meet wonderful new friends, including dear friends Stephanie Kaul and Grace Chewakin. The three of them were lovingly referred to as “The Golden Girls of Goodstein,” and Beverly greatly cherished her time with them.

Beverly loved writing poetry, staying up late at night, cooking for her loved ones, watching the fireworks on her birthday, being a member of the Catholic Church, and being a Founding President of a Chapter of the Beta Sigma Phi Sorority. More than any of those things, she loved her time spent in her backyard watching mule deer and other wildlife, feeding them carrots as “The Deer Whisperer”.

Her greatest joy in life was being a grandma. With her ever growing family, she was frequently updating her running tally of how many grandchildren, then great grandchildren, she had. She often checked her email, AOL instant messenger, and eventually Facebook account, in order to stay connected with family members near and far. She was a fabulous story teller and enjoyed sharing about her many family members whenever she had a listening ear.

Beverly was preceded in death by her husband, Ray Miles; her parents, Don and Maxine Toay; brothers: Bobby Joe, Donnie, and Bill Toay; son-in law, Andy Diana; and grandson, Jeffrey Miles McCurtain.

Beverly is survived by her children: Roberta Miles of Minneapolis, Minnesota; Cindy Diana of Tucson, Arizona; Russell Miles (Laurie) of Eaton, Colorado; Karla McAffee (Dennis) of Rock Springs, Wyoming; Risa Petrie (Mark) of Casper, Wyoming; Steven Guymon (Kari) of Indianapolis, Indiana; sisters: Candy Maas (Tom) of Pierce, Nebraska; Tina Spar (Greg) of Lincoln, Nebraska; Tana Williams (Daniel) of Granbury, Texas; sisters-in-law, Cherie Nield of Boise, Idaho; Cathie Miles of Phoenix, Arizona; as well an abundance of grandchildren; great-grandchildren; great-great-grandchildren; nieces and nephews; and her beloved friends.

The past year was challenging following a stroke, and the family wants to extend special thanks to all her caregivers who enabled her to remain in her home, especially Brianna Jensen, Neydi Moreno, and the wonderful staff at Mel’s Helping Hands. The family also wishes to extend thanks for the loving care delivered by staff at Western Medical Associates, Rocky Mountain Oncology, Central Wyoming Hospice, and many other medical professionals. We have special gratitude to Father Clark Lenz, Marlene Axlund, and the eucharistic ministers from Our Lady of Fatima who attended to Bev in her home weekly.

A celebration of life will be held at Our Lady of Fatima at 2 p.m. on February 18, 2025. Interment will follow the service immediately at Highland Cemetery in Casper.

Memorial donations may be made in Beverly’s name to Central Wyoming Hospice, who so beautifully cared for her in her final days.