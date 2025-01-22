Obituary: Alton “Ace” Parker

Alton “Ace” Parker: 1928 – 2025

Alton “Ace” Parker, 96, of Casper, Wyoming has accepted a final transfer and left for the next big boom on Sunday, January 19, 2025.

Ace lived with the oilfield in his blood. He was born and raised on a Carter Oil lease camp outside of Seminole, Oklahoma, to Alton and Fleady Parker. He told stories of listening to the thump and pop of a pumpjack so close to the house that it would lull him to sleep at night. Ace’s father, who worked in the oilfield, followed the oil plays so the family, along with their five children, lived in several boom states.

Ace graduated from high school in Kansas City, Missouri and joined the Navy immediately thereafter. He graduated as a pilot from naval flight school but was discharged before the end of this enlistment as WWII had ended.

Then began Ace’s career in the oilfield. He went to work for Halliburton and was transferred to Newcastle, Wyoming, where he met the love of his life, Faye Adams. Shortly thereafter, the U.S. entered the Korean War, and Ace was recalled to duty with the Army. Faye and Ace were soon married and he left to serve in Korea.

Upon his discharge, Ace returned home to Faye, Newcastle, and Halliburton. However, he soon accepted a job with Hughes Tool Company where, with Faye by his side and three children in tow, he spent the remainder of his career, retiring as the Rocky Mountain Regional Manager in Denver, Colorado and Casper, Wyoming. He was involved in oil plays and mining across the U.S. including Oklahoma, Texas, Wyoming, Montana, New Mexico, Utah, North Dakota, Colorado, Indiana, Minnesota, Canada, and a period of time oversees in Iran. Ace made many life-long friends in the oil industry as they were all a tight knit bunch of tough men “back in the day.” Oh, the stories he would tell! He ended his oilfield career driving a hot shot truck for McKendree Trucking “for fun”, finally retiring at the age of 75+.

Ace was a 75-year member of the Elks Club, earning him the honor of being the oldest Elk’s member in Casper. He also previously served as President of the Wildcatter’s Golf Tournament, which he was very proud to have been an integral part of its beginnings in Casper. Due to the tournament’s huge success and record registrations, Ace helped to start the Senior Wildcatters Division to accommodate the many older golfers who still wanted to participate.

Ace enjoyed the last 24 years living west of town on the river next to his son and daughter-in-law, helping and/or supervising whatever projects he could. He was still driving into town multiple (too many) times a week for Walmart shopping trips, lunch with friends at the Elks Club and Johnny J’s, Mended Hearts meetings, and other “errands,” which he was very vague about what those were. We think he just wanted to drive as he had done his whole life!

Ace was preceded in death by his wife, Faye; son, Rockne; one infant son; parents; and two brothers.

He is survived by his son, Craig Parker (Dee Anne) of Casper; daughter, Jill Kastanek (Roger) of Westminster, Colorado; daughter-in-law, Mary Vrooman of Laramie, Wyoming; nine grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; one brother; and one sister.

A private family memorial service and internment will be held at the Oregon Trail Veteran’s Cemetery.