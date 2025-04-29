Obituaries: Willey

loading...

Penny Lynn Willey: 1943 – 2025

Penny Lynn (Boyles) Willey, beloved wife, mother, Gaga, sister, aunt and friend passed away on April 22, 2025.

Penny was born in Casper, Wyoming on October 2, 1943, the third of six children to Grant and Shirley Boyles.

After graduating from Natrona County High School in 1961, she attended Casper College. While in Casper she worked for Pan American Oil, eventually transferring to Denver. In search of warmer weather she moved to Tempe, Arizona to attend Arizona State University. In the spring of 1968 she met her true love John Willey. They were married from June 3, 1968 until her death (56 years).

Their first daughter, Carla, was born in 1971. Soon after, the family moved to Camp Verde, Arizona where they made their home for 44 years. In 1975 they added another daughter, Laura.

Penny was born to be a mom. She is described by her daughters as the most involved, present, loving, protective, patient and fun mom they could have asked for.

Penny passed along her faith and her love of Jesus to her husband, children and grandchildren. She loved Jesus, her family and her church. She was heavily involved in the United Methodist Church and their women’s groups for many years. She poured her heart into making everyone feel welcome and was often the first contact for newcomers.

She was the consummate coach’s wife. Never missing a home or away game while also never missing dance recitals, softball games, or the many other activities her daughters were involved in.

Penny was very social and never met a stranger. Her interests included time spent with her family, music, sodoku, crosswords, scrabble, the game aggravation, but most of all she loved to dance.

Penny is survived by her husband, John of Pratt, Kansas; daughter, Carla (Mike) Fields of Vero Beach, Florida; daughter, Laura (Heath) Sharp of Pratt, Kansas. Grandchildren include: Ethan (Hannah) Sharp, JT Fields, Tyler Sharp, Karsyn Sharp, Jett Fields, Jack Fields, Judah Fields; great-grandchildren, Ryker and Ada Sharp; sisters: Becky (Wayne) Ford of Casper, Wyoming, Debbie (Del) Barber of Wright, Wyoming, and many nieces and nephews.

Penny is predeceased by her parents,; sister, Sheila Patton; brothers, Terry and Roche Boyles; and nephew, Jeff Patton.

A celebration of life will be held at a later date in Casper Wyoming.

Memorials may be made to Pratt Public Library or Lemon Park Lights in care of Larrison Mortuary, 300 Country Club Road, Pratt, KS 67124. Online condolences may be made at www.larrisonmortuary.com.