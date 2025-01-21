Obituaries: Warr; Cox; Handeland; Harris; Martin; Swanson; Zentura

Joseph B. Warr: 1934 – 2025

Joseph Bennion Warr was born on Mother’s Day, May 9, 1934 in the family home in Beaver, Utah to Morrell and Phylis Swindlehurst Warr. He was welcomed by his siblings, Newell and Mary. His father worked for the Brooklawn Creamery as manager who reopened the old Shepherd Creamery in Beaver. Years working with his dad at the Creamery and on their small dairy farm instilled in him a love for dairy work.

Joe loved hunting, fishing, and driving the farm truck as soon as he was old enough to reach the pedals. His family was very close-knit, and he cherished the memories of grandparents, parents, siblings, uncles, aunts and cousins. He loved and appreciated their teaching him through precept and example. At Beaver High, Joe was active in band, school plays, and the FFA. He served as President of the FFA his senior year and won the state competition, all while dating every girl in his Beaver High graduating class.

At Utah State University, Joe majored in Dairy Production. After two years at USU he served a mission for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in the Central States Mission, headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio. After his mission, he returned to USU where he was involved in the ROTC, the Utah National Guard, business classes, and being a clerk at the Mitchell Motel. When he was offered a job with Meadow Gold Dairies in Salt Lake City, he accepted the opportunity because it gave him the income he needed to ask his sweetheart to marry him. He married Margaret Ann Larsen July 27, 1960 in the Logan, Utah Temple.

Shortly after his employment, he was asked to go to Casper, Wyoming to close the books for the Casper Plant. He was then offered the job to be the manager of this plant. He and Margaret decided to accept the offer. During their ten years with Meadow Gold, they added four children to their family: Lauralea (Tim) Moline, Steven Joseph (Jet), Scott Larsen (Donna) and RuthAnn (Ross) Olsen. Joe also had a side business selling campers. He served as a Branch President and Bishop of the Church of Jesus Church of Latter-Day Saints’ Casper 3rd Ward . He also served as Stake President of the Church’s Casper Stake from 1972 to 1982. In 1982 he was ordained as the Stake Patriarch. He served in this position until 2021

Throughout the years of employment and growing children, Joe enjoyed fishing, water skiing, and camping at Alcova Lake. In the winter months, the family enjoyed skiing in various locations in Wyoming, Colorado and Utah. For several years, the family has gathered at the lake for reunions and the annual Rook Tournament. It could be said that Joe never knew a stranger and had friends everywhere. It was always “Pleasure to make your acquaintance, I’m sure”. He amazed us when he found “Beaver friends” in all the places he traveled.

In the 1970’s, the Meadow Gold plant relocated to the east. Joe then accepted a position with Natrona County School District as purchasing agent. Joe managed food services, the bus garage, laundry, and printing services during his 32 years there. He loved being a bus driver after retirement.

In 1979, Margaret was struck with Chronic Myeloid Leukemia for which there was no known treatment or cure. Joe’s hardest task, to this point, was saying good-bye to his beloved wife of twenty-one years on November 1, 1981.

On October 9, 1982 he married Janice Ryser in the Logan Temple. In their 42 years of marriage, they added two sons: Mark (Jessica) and Matthew (Cassidy). They saw all six children married. They then welcomed 20 grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren (there are more on the way) to the Warr Department. Together, they served as Temple Preparation and Church History teachers. They were also couple service-missionaries at Martin’s Cove for nine years.

Joe will be remembered as first, a dedicated family man and grandpa; second, an outstanding disciple of Christ, and third, as a diligent employee! He will be missed and never forgotten by all who knew him. Joseph Bennion Warr was our true example.

Joe Warr is survived by his wife, Janice; and his children, grandchildren and great grandchildren: Lauralea (Tim), Maurie (Brittany), Mckay (Adrian), Desmond, Calvin, Tanner, McKenzie (Jason), Calloway, Saryn (Matthew), Junior, Beau, Steven (Jet), Chaise (Taylor), Rickie, Scott (Donna), Allison (Jordan), Charlie, J.J., Samuel (Megan), Ryan, RuthAnn (Ross), Todd (Kasey), Reyla, Joey (Emily), Maggie (Austin), Abby (David), Mark (Jessica), Nathan, Kaelyn, Logan, Matthew (Cassidy), Adelaide, Ryser, Ellis; and several nieces and nephews.

A funeral service will be held at 2627 E 7th St on January 24 at 10 a.m. A viewing will be held at 9 a.m. For those that are physically unable to attend the funeral, it will be broadcasted through Zoom at https://zoom.us/j/91630673410.

loading...

Amanda Ann (Hoard) Cox: 1986 – 2025

Amanda Ann (Hoard) Cox was born November 19, 1986, in Casper, Wyoming. She lived in Spring Creek, Nevada, with her family. Amanda was a loving daughter and sister who left us too soon on the early morning of January 14, 2025. Passing peacefully in her sleep, she was met in the loving arms by her adoring big brother, Clint Newton, who also passed a mere eight months ago. There is comfort in knowing Clint is there loving her endlessly and telling her everything will be okay. Together they will help their parents and their brother Michael through the immense grief of losing them both too soon. Her grandmothers, Marie Uhl and Shannon Cox, her grandfather, Slim Cox, and other loved ones would have also there to greet her. She is survived by her loving parents, Marla and Garald Cox of Spring Creek, Nevada; older brother, Michael Newton of Kyle, Texas; her grandparents, Edward and Rita Stout of Grand Junction, Colorado; aunts and uncles; nieces and nephews; and numerous cousins.

Amanda was a precocious child, beautiful inside and out. Her name holds the meaning, “a gift from God,” she indeed was loved by many. Soft spoken amongst a house full of loud boys, they defended her honor and taught her how valuable she was and to never feel lesser during those most tender years. She truly was her brothers’ little princess and her dad’s little girl. Even in adulthood that never changed. The desire of her mama’s heart, she was everything you could ever want a daughter to be. Kind and considerate, always wanting to give of herself; she had a great sense of humor which, having two big brothers, a girl would absolutely need. She loved animals and they loved her.

Amanda has a gentle spirit, always making them feel secure in her presence. She was artistic and confident as a certified welder, and never batted a lash at the hard work and long hours that involved her trade. Tremendously smart, learning to read from her brother Michael at the age of 4, then sitting on her dad’s lap, reading to him. She was a light in a world of difficulty, never complained or used a harsh word, always doing the right thing even when it was the hardest. A blessing to all that knew her, a joy in our life, now an angel in heaven, beautiful memories will forever mark her life. We will miss our daughter, Michael’s sister, the niece, the aunt, and the cousin terribly.

Services will be orchestrated through the help of Newcomers Funeral Home and will be held Saturday, January 25, 2025, at 1:30 p.m. at the Pioneer Chapel (located inside the Natrona County Fairgrounds), 1700 Fairgrounds Road, Casper, Wyoming. Interment will immediately follow at Wyoming Memorial Gardens, 7430 West Yellowstone Highway, Casper, Wyoming. A reception will begin at 5 p.m. at The Drinkery, 410 S. Ash Street, Casper, Wyoming.

loading...

Arlis Handeland: 1935 – 2025

Arlis Mae Handeland, a cherished member of her community and beloved family matriarch, passed away peacefully on January 19 2025, at Central Wyoming Hospice. Born on June 5, 1935, in Lansford, North Dakota, Arlis lived a life filled with love, laughter, and heartfelt connections.

Throughout her career, Arlis made significant contributions to the Casper community, especially through her role at the Casper College Box Office Theater. She also dedicated herself to volunteering at the Wyoming Medical Center, an endeavor that brought her immense joy and fulfillment. It was in these roles that she shared her caring spirit and compassion with others.

Arlis was known for her outstanding culinary skills, always preparing the best dinners, which served as a gathering point for family and friends alike. Her passion for the holidays, along with her love for going to the movies, created lasting memories for her family, punctuated by her infectious laughter and amazing smile.

In her leisure time, Arlis enjoyed various activities that brought her joy and allowed her to connect with her interests. She found pleasure in couponing, played bridge, often went for walks, and had a particular fondness for getting pretzels at the mall.

Arlis’s warmth and love extended deeply to her family. She is survived by her devoted husband, Donald Handeland; her son, Corey Handeland; and her daughter, Shelly Handeland. Her cherished grandchildren — Sydni Handeland, Chase Handeland, and Abbi Handeland — held a special place in her heart, and she delighted in being a loving and caring grandmother.

She was preceded in death by her son, Michael Handeland, whose memory she carried with her lovingly throughout her life.

As we remember Arlis Mae Handeland, we celebrate a remarkable woman whose legacy of love, kindness, and joyful spirit will forever remain in the hearts of those who knew her.

Thomas Gene Harris: 1941 – 2025

Thomas (Tom) Gene Harris, 83, of Casper, Wyoming passed away peacefully at his home on January 13, 2025.

He was born to the late Gene Harris and Mae Nuzum on November 24, 1941 in Ogden, Utah. He attended Shoshoni High School; served three years in the Army; and was employed for 40+ years and retired as a lineman from Pacific Power & Light Co. He married the love of his life and constant companion, Carol Harris, on September 3, 1977.

Tom was a generous man and particularly devoted to his Grandpa Ira, Aunt Lola, and wife Carol during her last few years with dementia. He was a community servant through many years volunteering and supporting organizations like Meals on Wheels, BPOE – The Elks, and FOE -Eagles. Although a resident of Casper, he enjoyed 12 winters in Parker, Arizona where he made many friends. He was a hardworking and good lineman – braving the elements on many a winter day, loved a good joke, and enjoyed giving a ribbing. He will be remembered as a wonderful “dad” to many pets, a loving father, grandfather and husband.

Tom was preceded in death by his wife, Carol; his parents; brothers, Benny and Charlie Harris; and son-in-law, Dennis LeGawiec. He is survived by three children: Mick Harris (Dee) of Tiffin, Iowa, Pam LeGawiec and Belinda Sliter (Mike) of Louisville, Kentucky; two step-sons, Darren Marker (Elessa) of Prescott, Arizona and Jay Marker of Chandler, Arizona; and brother, Steve Harris (Maureen) of Longview, Washington. He is also survived by 12 grandchildren; 19 great-grandchildren; a beloved niece and nephew; and special friends: AD Hines, Wes and Joanna Stull, Rick and Rhonda Allmaras, and Pete Rodolph.

Tom will be cremated; there will be no service by request. A private ceremony for the family to inter his ashes will be held at a later date.

The family wishes to thank the following for their many years of kindness and compassion shown to Tom and Carol during these end years: Staff of Perkins, Hospice Chaplain Tracy, US Renal Care staff, The Elks & Eagles family.

Expressions of sympathy can be made to St Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 or online at https://www.stjude.org/.

loading...

Steven Wade Martin “Hando”: 1954 – 2025

At his request no services are planned, however, a celebration of life will be held at The Ramkota Hotel, 800 North Poplar Street in Casper, Wyoming on February 1 at 2 p.m. The celebration will be held in the Teton Room.

Steven Wade Martin 70, died peacefully January 18, 2025 surrounded by family and friends. He was Born October 1, 1954 in Fort George Meade, Maryland to Joy Lane Martin and Robert Clinton Martin. Steve was one of two siblings.

Steve had many interests over the years skydiving was certainly at the top of the list, with over 1200 jumps in the log. Many of Steve’s friends were skydivers, pilots, and great friends. Steve was also a licensed pilot. Motorcycles have always been a big part of Steve’s life, with motocross racing, street bikes, and of course taking trips to Sturgis, South Dakota. to have a great adventure and replenish his annual t-shirt wardrobe. Taking motorcycle trips with no plan in mind was always how he did things, just pick a direction and ride. The adventure always started without a plan and that’s why it was an adventure. Steve also loved to spend time on Casper Mountain hiking, cross country skiing and sometimes just hanging out having a campfire and making some good food.

Steve was married to Teresa Blake, and they had one son, Eric Steven Martin. The couple was later divorced.

Steve later married his soulmate and best friend Laura Nelson. Together they shared their love for motorcycle trips, exploring their beloved Casper Mountain, date nights, movies and family and friends. Steve was a great stepdad to Lindsey, Scott, and Ami.

Steve spent over 30 years operating his mobile heavy truck repair business, At Once Mobile Service. He had many great stories and late-night adventures while repairing trucks right where they broke in all kinds of weather.

Steve is survived by his son, Eric (Emily) Martin; his sister, Robin (Pete) Perry; wife, Laura Martin; stepchildren: Lindsey (Jon) McCullar, Ami (Bart) Willadson and Scott Chambers; grandchildren: Carson, Addison, Levi, Chris, Jaxson, River, Breanna, Sam; and great-grandson, Mathew LeBaron; his niece, Katie MacDonald; and nephew, Shawn MacDonald.

Steve was preceded in death by his parents, Robert Martin and Joy Martin (Adams); a brother, Baby Martin; and his uncle, John Martin.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital.

We want to thank Newcomers Funeral home for their professionalism.

loading...

Peggy Ann Swanson: 1928 – 2024

Peggy Ann Swanson, 96, of Denver, Colorado, entered into her next life on December 17, 2024, surrounded by the love of her family.

Peggy Ann was born November 12, 1928, in Friend, Nebraska to Henry J. Stark and Dorothy Elmira Stark. The family moved to Denver, Colorado in 1941. Peggy graduated from East High School in 1946 while working at the Alladin Theater. After graduation she worked for Blue Cross Blue Shield and later at Denver Public Schools until retirement 1986.

Peggy married Edward J. Swanson on December 12, 1947, celebrating 40 years together before Ed’s death in 1987. Together, they raised two children: Pamela Kay and Tom E. Swanson. She treasured being with her family and friends throughout her life.

After Ed’s passing, Peg spent her leisure time playing golf at Wellshire Golf Course in Denver with her league of many, including her daughter. She spent her winters in Palm Desert, California playing golf at the Desert Springs Marriott. Peg and Ed had many foreign adventures in Europe during their marriage and later Peg traveled to China, Australia and New Zealand.

Peg was predeceased by her husband, Ed; and her brothers, Tom and Jerry Stark.

Peg is survived by her daughter, Pam Swanson of Denver, Colorado; her son, Tom Swanson and his wife, Jo of Casper, Wyoming; and grandson, Jimmy Swanson and his wife, Kodi and great-grandsons, Ahto and Osborn of Bozeman, Montana; along with many nieces and nephews.

Peg was interred on January 7, 2025, at Fairmont Cemetery in Denver, Colorado. A celebration of her life will be planned at a future date.

The family asks in Peggy’s memory that you consider donating to the Two Fly Foundation, 2231, Miracle Drive, Casper, Wyoming 82609.

loading...

Zentura: 1946 – 2025

Zentura, 78, of Casper, Wyoming passed away unexpectedly on January 14, 2025 in Casper, Wyoming in the comfort of her home. Zentura is now with her lord and savior, Jesus Christ.

Zentura was born in Caldwell, Ohio to Ira Pryor and Alice Mae Pryor on December 18, 1946. She graduated high school as valedictorian. She was a Jill-Of-All-Trades, and was happiest when she was rock hunting with her rock hunting group, The Rock Hounds in Casper, Wyoming.

Zentura was an opinionated, independent thinker with a giving nature and was known for “sticking to her guns.” She was a free-spirit who loved the outdoors and was unafraid to speak her mind.

During her life, Zentura enjoyed gardening, rock hunting, reading, shooting guns, volunteering, and spending time with beloved family. She loved all creatures, especially horses. Zentura loved being a grandmother.

Zentura is survived by her daughter, Tina Weidner; and two grandchildren, Kyle Weidner and Rylie Weidner; her son, Mike Zedell and daughter-in-law, Debbie Zedell; and three grandchildren: Andrew Plummer, Ashley Plummer, and Constance Plummer.

Celebration of Life services will be held in the near future at Restoration Church, where Zentura attended regular service.

Zentura was dearly loved and will be missed greatly.