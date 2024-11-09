Obituaries: Warden; Arner; Bourret; Ebert; Gendron; Hagan; Hytrek; Maxwell; Naegle; Potts; Schmid; Sutherland; Woosley

Hagen A. Warden: 2009 – 2024

Hagen was born January 18, 2009 in Lander, Wyoming and passed away November 6, 2024 in Casper, Wyoming.

Losing someone we love is never easy, but saying goodbye to our nephew, who we were in the process of adopting, was one of the most heart-wrenching experiences my husband and I have ever faced. Despite his short life, Hagen went through so much, yet somehow managed to stay strong, caring, and full of life. His bright spirit and kind soul touched the hearts of everyone he met, and his passing has left a void in our lives that will never be filled.

Hagen was a young boy with so much potential, and his passion for life was contagious. He cared deeply for others and always put everyone else first, even when facing his own struggles. His strong will and determination inspired us all, and his love for helping others was truly remarkable. Whether it was lending a helping hand to a friend in need or simply checking in on a family member, Hagen’s selfless nature knew no bounds.

One of Hagen’s greatest joys in life was spending time with his adoptive uncle who he called “dad,” Eric. They shared a love for music and video games, and their bond was unbreakable. As we were in the process of adopting Hagen, we were excited to see their relationship grow and flourish. Hagen’s presence in our family brought us all closer, and we cherished every moment we spent together.

Aside from his love for sports and gaming, Hagen also had a creative side. He had a knack for art and music, and his passion for both was evident in everything he did. Whether it was drawing a picture or playing his favorite song and singing along. Hagen’s talents never failed to amaze us. His creativity and love for the arts added even more color to our lives.

But above all, Hagen will be remembered for his loving, kind, and gentle spirit. He had a way of making everyone around him feel loved and appreciated. His infectious smile could light up even the darkest of rooms, and his silly antics never failed to make us laugh. Hagen’s mission in life was to make others smile, and he succeeded in that every day.

As we mourn the loss of our precious Hagen, we take comfort in knowing that he touched the lives of so many people. He will be deeply missed by all who had the privilege of knowing him, and his memory will live on in our hearts forever. His passing serves as a reminder to us all to cherish the time we have with our loved ones, for we never know when they will be taken from us.

Hagen, our beloved nephew, will always hold a special place in our hearts. We are grateful for the time we had with him, and although it was far too short, the love and joy he brought into our lives will stay with us forever. Rest in peace, dear Hagen. Your kind, loving, and silly spirit will never be forgotten.

Preceded in death by his mother, Brandi Good; his grandfather, Billy Lookingbill; his grandmother, Penny Lookingbill; grandfather, Dale Warden; and his grandpa, Mark Good.

He is survived by his adoptive parents (aunt and uncle), KayLoni Blair and Eric Hanson; his siblings: Jaiden, Traytan, Cambria, Jonah, Mark, AbiLene, Tyler, and McKenna; his grandmother, Jennifer Good; his grandparents, LaLoni and Billy Flinn; great-grandfather, Bob Stephenson; Chandra Olsen; and several aunts, uncles, and cousins.

A memorial service will be held at 10 a.m., Saturday, November 23, 2024 at Newcomer Casper Chapel. A reception will be announced at the service for family and friends.

William “Bill” Arner: 1954 – 2024

William Lee “Bill” Arner, age 70, passed away November 1, 2024 at Athens Limestone Hospital in Athens, Alabama.

Bill was born October 27, 1954, in Casper, Wyoming to Calvin and Nellie (Konrath) Arner. He was preceded in death by his paternal grandparents, Lloyd and Bessie Pearl Arner; his maternal grandparents, Florian and Katherine Konrath; his parents; and a son-in-law, Fred Bloom.

Survivors include his wife, Neeta of 49-and-a-half years; two daughters, Katrina (Todd) McPheron, Tabitha Bloom; son, Adam (Cyndi) Voight; three brothers: LeRoy (Kodi) Arner, Dennis (Karla) Arner, Rick (Patty) Arner; two sisters, Calla (Ken) Hayden, Mary (Sam) Styles; seven grandchildren: Mekhi Whicker, Shyanne Longtine, Koden McPheron, Malachi McPheron, Katie McPheron, Jaxon Romero and Joseph Voight; four great-grandchildren: Jordan Longtine, Christian Longtine, Santiago Longtine Jr. and Micah Longtine; several aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins.

Bill had varied interests throughout his life. He was very proud of the registered Chesapeake Bay Retrievers that he raised and trained. He was a member of St. Patrick’s Catholic Church from its inception. He was a proud member of the Knights of Columbus, being in the 4th degree Honor Guard. He was also a member of the North American Hunting Club and the NRA. At the time of his passing, he was a member of St. Paul’s Catholic Church in Athens, Alabama.

Pallbearers will be: Adam Voight, Leroy Arner, Rick Arner, Todd McPheron, Koden McPheron and Joe Hanna. Honorary pallbearers are Ken Hayden, Dennis Arner, Daniel Hayden, Cole Schofield, Chris Hayden, Mekhi Whicker, Richard Arner, Riley Arner, Patrick Arner, Michael Arner, J.D. Arner, Sam Styles; mini-honorary pallbearers are: Jordan Longtine, Christian Longtine, Santiago Longtine Jr. and Micah Longtine.

Visitation will be held Monday, November 11, from 6 to 7 p.m. at Newcomers Funeral Home, with a rosary to follow at 7 p.m. Funeral will be Tuesday, November 12 at 10:30 a.m. at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church with burial to follow at Highland Cemetery.

James “Jim” A. Bourret: 1935 – 2024

James “Jim” A. Bourret passed away peacefully on November 1, 2024, holding the hand of Linda, the wife he adored for 64 years. He was born at historic Fort Robinson, Nebraska, to Francis J. “Bud” and Fern (Eberspecher) Bourret, the fourth of five siblings in a very close-knit family. They moved back to Harrison, Nebraska when Jim was 12 and where Jim and his siblings enjoyed the camaraderie of 50 first cousins. He started his career in agriculture early by hiring out as a ranch hand at age 13.

Jim graduated from Sioux County High School in Harrison, Nebraska, in 1953. He spent one year at Chadron State Teachers College before earning a master’s degree in plant pathology from the University of Wyoming. Jim was drafted in 1960. The Army recognized his intelligence and expertise and stationed him at Sandia Base as a Biological Sciences Assistant. There, he worked for medical doctors involved with research regarding atomic testing. It was interesting work to be doing during the Cold War. After completing his two-year stint in the Army, Jim obtained his PhD in mycology from the University of California, Berkeley.

On July 31, 1960, Jim married the love of his life, Linda Ballard. Together, they traveled widely, creating cherished memories and lifelong friendships. Jim and Linda built, log by log, a beautiful two-story home in Moran, Wyoming, and lived there for 38 years. He was able to ski regularly on winter days and golf throughout the summer. In 2014, they relocated to Casper, Wyoming.

After obtaining his PhD, Jim was a professor at California State University, Long Beach, where he was able to conduct research and share his interest in fungi with many students. Jim authored and presented numerous scientific studies, including one featured on the cover of Science magazine’s November 7, 1969, issue. In 1987 he received the Distinguished Faculty Scholarly and Creative Achievement Award. His expertise and enthusiasm inspired many and left a lasting impact on students and colleagues alike.

Although Jim traveled the world with research and presentations, he found Slovakia particularly interesting. A recipient of a prestigious Fullbright Scholarship, Jim and Linda lived in Bratislava, Slovakia for six months while Jim lectured at the Comenius University. It was a particularly interesting time as the Soviet Union was dissolving.

Jim was a model of integrity and kindness for the family he loved deeply and for all who came in contact with him. He will be greatly missed.

Jim is survived by his beloved wife, Linda; his sister, Kay Stone; his sister-in-law, Sharon Willford; and many cherished nieces and nephews: Diane (Steve) Payne, Chuck Andrews, Jim (Susie) Andrews, Brad Andrews, Susie (Jeff) Hatch, Mike (Connie) Broderick, Ted (Bonnie) Bourret, Suzanne Johnson, Julie (Dennis) Zook, Jonene Day, Wendy (Ed) Beattie, Sherry Maurer, Wade (Roberta) Willford; and numerous great-nieces and great-nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, Bud and Fern Bourret; his brothers, Bill and Larry Bourret; and his sister, Bonita Broderick.

A memorial service will be held at 11:30 a.m. on Friday, November 15, 2024, at the First United Methodist Church in Casper, Wyoming.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Rocky Mountain Parkinson’s Association or a charity of the donor’s choice. The family would like to express their gratitude to the staff of Primrose Retirement Facility for their amazingly kind care this past year. Thanks also to the kind care of Home Instead staff.

Ray Ebert: 1943 – 2024

Ray passed away peacefully in his home and went home to his eternal father’s loving arms on November 4. He was born at home 81 years prior to Marguerite and Charles Ebert and was the second oldest child, with an older sister and two brothers and one sister younger than him. When he was twelve, their mother passed away and his father remarried several years later to his stepmother, Reva Ebert, who stepped in to raise the five children. He grew up in a rural farming community just outside of St. George, Kansas where he learned the hard work ethic that was the very cornerstone of who Ray was.

Ray left the farm and moved to the big “city” of Casper in 1965 and began his career in sales at KATI radio. His outgoing and gregarious personality combined with his charming smile made him a natural salesman and instant friend to so many. When he met Dianne Beattie, he was instantly smitten and he swept her off her feet and they were married in 1969. As they began their 55 year marriage, he became an instant father to her two children, Toni and Tim, which was a role he truly cherished and he soon legally adopted them. Two years later, they welcomed their third child Tami into their beautiful family. This young family became the motivation for everything Ray worked hard for and accomplished.

As a true family man, Ray worked incredibly hard to provide for his family and to give them everything he could. He continued his career in sales later working for Galles Sales selling motorhomes and then returning to radio working at stations in Laramie, Wyoming and in Greeley, Colorado. He ultimately returned home to Casper and worked at KVOC radio for 11 years and then went to work for Arrowhead Plumbing and Heating before he retired. Even in retirement, he continued to keep busy with house remodeling, both his own and rental properties, and he enjoyed this immensely.

He enjoyed supporting his children, his grandchildren, and later, his great grandchildren, in absolutely everything they did. He and Dianne would travel many miles to offer their support and if he was there cheering them on he could easily be heard above the crowd as he was a very “exuberant” fan at any sporting event! He treasured being surrounded by his family and was adored for his patience and unequivocal love. The house seemed “fuller” somehow when he was there and his contagious laugh could be heard above the conversation.

His hobbies included playing(when he was younger) and later watching many different sports, discussing the teams and players with others, and playing in fantasy football leagues. He would intently study and bet on horse racing, especially when they came to town in person, but also at off track betting sites. Ray took pride in his yard growing beautiful flowers and he grew an impressive garden each year which yielded the BEST sweet corn and tomatoes around! He spent hours “puttering” in his garage and building things and he was able to put this talent to good use as a 35+ years volunteer and member of the Central Wyoming Home Builders Association. Each year he spent countless hours designing and building displays and children’s playhouses to be given away at the Home and Garden Show. He was a true visionary who could always see a way to make things bigger and better and he did this for his community as a servant leader in a multitude of ways whether it was organizing recycling events, the Ranch City Party, or casino nights benefitting local charities and he never wanted or needed recognition for any of his efforts.

Anyone who knew Ray knew he was always ready with his beaming smile, a handshake or hug, and that he made instant friends and connections everywhere he went. He would selflessly help out anyone in need at any time and was truly fulfilled when he was busy doing this. He will be greatly missed by so many friends and family members who loved him so much.

He is survived by his loving wife, Dianne (Beattie) Ebert; his daughter, Toni (Ebert) Billings and her husband, John; his son, Tim Ebert and his wife, Jayne; and his daughter, Tami (Ebert) Updike and her husband, Russell. He is also survived by his sister, Caroline (Ebert) Anderson and her husband, Dale; his brother, Leonard Ebert and his wife, Sharon; his brother, John Ebert; and his sister, Marg (Ebert) Magnet and her husband, Dale; as well as his grandchildren: Lexi (Billings) Elm and her husband, Cory, Hudson Billings and his wife, Felicity, Jade Updike and Chris Gardner. He is also survived by two great-grandchildren, Grace and Parker Elm; in addition to numerous step-grandchildren, nieces, nephews and cousins.

A Rosary will be held at Newcomer Funeral Home on Friday, November 15 at 5:30 p.m. A funeral mass will be held at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church on Saturday, November 16 at 10 a.m. followed by a committal service at Highland Cemetery. There will also be a luncheon reception at St. Patrick’s at noon. In lieu of flowers, please consider a memorial donation in Ray’s name to the Central Wyoming Rescue Mission.

Luke James Gendron: 1961 – 2024

Luke James Gendron, age 63, of Casper, Wyoming, passed away on Sunday, November 3 2024.

Born on May 24, 1961, in Malta, Montana, he was the son of the late Emmett and Lenora Gendron. On December 22, 1978, Luke married Joan Gehnert, and the couple built their life together in Sidney, Montana, before relocating to Casper in 2007.

Luke dedicated over 40 years of his professional life to the oilfield, where he was known for his hard work and commitment.

He is survived by his wife, Joan; and a loving family: Heather (Ben) Sorteberg, Morgan, Ryan, Shea, Billie Sue (John) Dybas, Tre, Mercedes, and Meadow. TJ (Aimee) Anara, Hannah (Erik), and Stephanie (Jack).

Luke will be fondly remembered and deeply missed by all who knew him. He is preceded in death by his parents, Emmett and Lenora Gendron.

Barbara Lynn Hagan: 1954 – 2024

Barbara Lynn Hagan (Vogt Grudier) of Saratoga, Wyoming passed away Tuesday November 5, 2024 at the age of 69.

Barbara was born and raised in Houston, Texas to the late Thomas and Mary Jane Vogt, on November 23, 1954, as the oldest of five children. Her brother Tommy Vogt preceded her in death.

In Houston, Texas, she loved the blue bonnets and sunflowers in bloom. She enjoyed sunny days on the beach in Galveston. She had a passion for writing and listening to music, playing guitar and drums, and had a beautiful singing voice.

Barbara relocated to Saratoga, Wyoming in the mid 90s and quickly made it her home. She loved the mountains and all the natural beauty of the area, she embraced the small town atmosphere and felt at home in the valley.

She was a strong, independent woman who raised three children of her own as well as plenty of others along the way. Barb, as most knew her, was Mom to many, a friend to many more, never met a stranger and loved selflessly.

She is survived by her three children: Barbara Carol Garrison, Rocky Michael Grudier, and Matthew Lee Hagan; her three grandchildren: James Terry Jr, Jamee Terry, and Jennifer Terry; her eight great-grandchildren along with her three sisters: Susan Jordan, Deborah Creppon, and Lisa Harless.

No services are planned at this time, but will be announced once they are arranged.

Please feel free to share your memories and photos with us through this site. The family asks for both time and space as we mourn our loss.

LaVonne Dee Hytrek: 1946 – 2024

LaVonne Dee Hytrek, born LaVonne Dee Stoneking in Torrington, Wyoming on July 29, 1946, passed away from pancreatic cancer on November 3, 2024.

She is survived by her five children; nine grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren; nieces and nephews; two cats; and grand-dogs. Both of her parents; two brothers and sister; and husband of 18 years, have already passed.

LaVonne graduated high school at NCHS in Casper. She was a great mom, caretaker, and friend. LaVonne put others first and always helped anyone that needed her help. She was very loving and caring, and loved with her whole heart. People would know her to be fair but stern. LaVonne rebuilt her life in the construction field as her own business — construction cleanup — and worked as a hod carrier/bricklayer.

LaVonne has lived in Wyoming, Colorado, and California. She moved back to Casper in the ’90s and purchased a home where she retired and has been taking care of her son for 20 years. Her hobbies were sewing, woodworking, and repurposing old items into new creations.

LaVonne donated her body to science. There will be no services at this time.

WE ALREADY MISS YOU MOM.

Thomas Owen Maxwell: 1958 – 2024

Thomas Owen Maxwell, 66, of Casper, Wyoming passed away Sunday, October 13, 2024.

The family will be holding a celebration of life on Saturday, November 16, 2024 at 3:00 p.m.

Matthew Craig Naegle: 1968 – 2024

(Matthew) Craig Naegle passed away on October 31, 2024, in San Tan Valley, Arizona.

He was born on July 28, 1968, in Logan, Utah, to Stephen and Montana Naegle. As a child, he moved to Casper, Wyoming, where he was raised by two talented artists who fostered his love and appreciation for the arts. After graduating from Kelly Walsh High School, Craig chose to serve his country in the United States Air Force. Following the birth of his first child, he left the military and returned to Wyoming. After working in various fields, he discovered his passion for tattoo artistry, creating permanent works of art for people. He began his career at The Ink Spot before opening his first shop, Pride Tattoo, in 2004. Shortly after, Craig found salvation in Christ and chose to step away from his beloved industry to focus on his faith.

Through his faith and outreach, Craig built a close-knit community of family and friends. In 2009, he opened Chapters Tattoo to help people “write new chapters” in their lives and to share his faith through his work. When life circumstances led his youngest child to move to Arizona with his mother, Craig decided to close Chapters and move to Arizona himself, so he could continue raising and supporting his son.

In Arizona, he continued to cultivate a vast community of love and support through his church and clients, many of whom became close friends. Craig was deeply loved by those who knew him in both Wyoming and Arizona, leaving behind a legacy of joy and love that lives on in the hearts of everyone he touched.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Stephen and Montana Naegle. He is survived by his children: Tasia Naegle, Sjannicq Daniels, Breann Naegle, and Nathaniel Naegle; as well as his grandchildren, Illyria Naegle and Rowan Naegle-Brown.

Alice Kay Potts: 1949 – 2024

Alice Kay Potts, age 75, passed away peacefully on November 1, 2024, in Mills, Wyoming. Born in Kingman, Arizona, on June 5, 1949, Alice was the cherished daughter of Emil J. Arnold and Lois F. Britton, who both predeceased her. Throughout her life, Alice embodied the virtues of love, dedication, and compassion.

Alice was a devoted wife to William B. Potts, and a nurturing mother to her son, Jesse J. Ellis. Her family was the cornerstone of her life, and she found great joy and purpose in supporting and caring for them. Alice loved nothing more than gathering her family around the table, sharing delightful home-cooked meals, and creating lasting memories.

Professionally, Alice dedicated many years of her life to a fulfilling career at Hilltop National Bank, where her kindness and professionalism left a lasting impact on her colleagues and clients alike. After retiring, she continued pursuing her passion for cooking and indulging in the occasional shoe shopping spree, which brought her much delight.

Alice leaves behind her beloved husband, William; her son, Jesse, her sister, Cathy Kallman; and her brother, Stacy Arnold; and grandchildren Jacob, Taylor, Reagan and Willy. She will be remembered for her unwavering dedication to her loved ones. As we bid farewell to Alice, we hold dear the countless moments she shared with us and the warmth she brought to our lives.

Blondina Gwynell “Blondi” Schmid: 1944 – 2024

Blondina Gwynnell “Blondi” Schmid, 80, of Douglas, Wyoming passed away Monday, November 4, 2024.

Blondi Schmid was born in Rock Creek, Minnesota on Groundhog’s Day, February 2, 1944 to Albert and Clara Stevens, one of 11 children. In her early years, she was an avid seamstress – sewing a new dress for school for one of her little sisters. She met John Schmid in Minneapolis, Minnesota, married and had one child, Shannon. The family moved to Douglas, Wyoming in 1979 for better job opportunities.

Blondi owned an office supply store in Douglas for many years before helping her husband in their oilfield business.

Blondi was very genuine, giving, and had a good sense of humor. She enjoyed fishing and camping, loved animals – especially her rescue dog, Maggie, and she had a beautiful yard, comprised of marigolds, trees, geraniums, petunias, and a ton of soft, lush grass in which you could walk barefoot.

She was preceded in death by her husband, John; grandson, Steven; parents; sisters: Klouina (Richard) Pride; Beulah (John) Bales; Sheila Rose; Rhoda (Kenny) Steel; brothers: Keith Stevens; Albert (Guadalupe) Stevens; and Clayton “Jamer” (Gloria) Finch.

She is survived by her daughter, Shannon (Jerry) Stevenson; sister, Midge (Joe) Wilson; Phila “Pidie” (Chuck) Kick; and brother, Gaylord (Dorothy) Finch; and many nieces and nephews.

At her request, there will be no services – Blondi didn’t want the “fluff.”

Lucille Ann Sutherland: 1954 – 2024

Lucille Ann Sutherland was born in Casper, Wyoming to Hazel and William Henderson on June 20, 1954. Lucille met her husband, Timothy Sutherland, when she was sixteen and married a week later on September 11, 1970. Tim and Lucille have lived in Casper, Wyoming for the last 35 years, where they raised their four children: Cynthia Pitt, Christopher Sutherland, Bobbie Whaley, and Billy Henderson.

Lucille was preceded in death by her dad, William Henderson; and mom, Hazel Steffey; brother, Ronald Henderson; and granddaughter, Emma Henderson. Lucille is leaving behind her husband of 54 years, Timothy Sutherland; two brothers and one sister; her four children; 12 grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren.

Lucille enjoyed spending time in the yard, reading, crafts, but most of all spending time with family and friends. Her outgoing personality and loving demeanor will be missed by all.

Serena Victoria Hauf Woosley: 1988 – 2024

Serena Victoria Hauf Woosley, born on August 10, 1988, in Scottsbluff, Nebraska, passed away unexpectedly at the age of 36 on October 19, 2024, in Dallas, Oregon. A cherished member of the community, Serena was deeply devoted to her family and her passion for livestock, which she nurtured from her youth in Casper, Wyoming, through her involvement in 4-H and FFA.

A graduate of Natrona County High School, she carried her love for agriculture into her adult life, establishing a successful business in Dallas, Oregon, alongside her husband.

Serena’s commitment to her family was profound. She lovingly prioritized her nephew, Daxton, and niece, Isabelle, ensuring she was part of their special moments; never missing a birthday or Christmas. Her warmth and dedication deeply touched all who knew her.

She is survived by her mom, Deedra Hauf; sister, Courtney Hauf; brother-in-law, Josh Castleberry; nephew, Daxton Maxwell; niece, Isabelle Castleberry, all of Casper, Wyoming and her beloved dog, Buddy, who is now home in Casper. Serena was preceded in death by her father, Kenneth Hauf; grandparents, Herald and Patty Hauf, John Gray; husband, Jeff Woosley; and numerous aunts/uncles.

A memorial service will be held at a later date, with details pending.