Obituaries: Wamsley

Craig Steven Wamsley: 1960 – 2024

It is with profound sorrow that we announce the passing of Craig Steven Wamsley, age 64, who passed away peacefully on November 22, 2024, in Casper, Wyoming.

Craig was born on January 3, 1960, in Bismarck, North Dakota, to Alan and Sharon (Albright) Wamsley. He grew up in Steele, North Dakota, where he attended school and excelled in various sports, showcasing his natural athleticism and competitive spirit.

In 1986, Craig married the love of his life, Bonnie, and together they built a life filled with love, laughter, and cherished memories. In the early 1990s, Craig and his family relocated to Casper, Wyoming, which became their lifelong home.

Craig worked as an insulator for many years before embarking on a new journey by starting his own insulation business. Outside of work, he pursued a lifelong passion for bowling, a hobby that brought him immense joy. Whether competing in leagues or spending time with friends at the local lanes, Craig’s love for the game was evident. He not only excelled on the lanes but also forged countless friendships along the way. Craig also enjoyed time on the golf course, sharing moments of camaraderie with friends and family.

Beyond sports, Craig had a keen interest in collecting, whether it was antiques, sports memorabilia, or unique treasures that captured his attention. His warm personality, kind heart, and infectious sense of humor made him a friend to all and the life of every gathering.

Craig was a devoted family man, a loyal friend, and an adventurer at heart. His zest for life, quick wit, and boundless generosity touched everyone fortunate enough to know him.

Craig is survived by his beloved wife, Bonnie Wamsley; step-son, Shane Orner; step-daughter, April Orner; daughter and son-in-law, Julie and Nicholas Gassman; and siblings: Joe Wamsley, Jeff (Kathy) Wamsley, Kim (Larry) Kinev, Jamie (Rodger) Pfau, and Corey (Laura) Wamsley. He is also survived by his brothers-and-sisters-in-law: Mike (Paulette) Orner, Donnie (Joan) Orner, Nancy (Rodger) Bzdok, Laurie Hayes, Terry Moritz, and Darrin (Jodi) Orner; along with numerous nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, Alan and Sharon Wamsley.

A funeral service will be held at Bustard & Jacoby Funeral Home on December 3, 2024, at 2 p.m. A celebration of Craig’s life will follow at El Mark-O Lanes at 3 p.m.

The family wishes to extend their heartfelt gratitude to all who were part of Craig’s life and called him a friend.

To view a livestream of the service click here.