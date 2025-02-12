Obituaries: Vertner; Byer; Mayes

Micheal Vertner: 1954 – 2025

With heavy hearts, we announce the death of our beloved husband and father, James “Mike” Vertner at the age of 70. He passed away on February 6, 2025 surrounded by his family.

Mike was born in Salina, Kansas, the eldest son of Paul and Roberta Vertner. He attended high school in Billings, Montana, and called Casper, Wyoming home for much of his life. He was a proud graduate of the University of Wyoming and a lifelong fan of the Kansas City Chiefs.

Mike found a second home in the oil and gas fields of the Mountain West. He was a certified well control safety instructor for Vorenkamp Well Control Training, and the dedication he brought to the classroom every day was evident in the stories and tributes shared by his coworkers and students.

When Mike wasn’t teaching, you could find him out on the golf course, playing cards with his family or traveling with his beloved wife of 40 years, Rhonda. Mike was a proud grandpa and lit up when he spent time with his young grandson, Caden. He was quiet and kind but quick of wit when the moment called for a smile.

Mike is survived by his wife, Rhonda; his daughters, Trisha and Dawn; son-in-law, Adam; and grandson, Caden. Memories of Mike will also be carried on by his brother and sister-in-law, Bob and Andrea, and their children; as well as his brother-in-law, Wally, and his children.

His father and mother, Paul and Robert; father and mother-in-law, Walter and Shirley; and brother-in-law, Bryan, as well as many beloved golden retrievers, preceded him in death.

While Mike requested that no funeral or service be held, his family asks everyone whose life he impacted to perform a random act of kindness in honor of his memory.

Elizabeth Ann Byer: 1962 – 2025

Funeral services for Elizabeth Ann Byer, 62, will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, February 15, 2025 at the First Baptist Church, 209 South Fourth Street, Douglas, Wyoming with Pastors Bill Williamson and Zack Andrews officiating. Interment will be in the Douglas Park Cemetery.

Elizabeth Byer went to be with her Heavenly Father on Sunday, February 9, 2025 at the Wyoming Medical Center in Casper, Wyoming.

In lieu of flowers, memorial to the First Baptist Church, 209 South Fourth Street, Douglas, Wyoming 82633.

The family is requesting all attendees to wear yellow and bright colors for the funeral service.

The Gorman Funeral Homes-Converse Chapel of Douglas, Wyoming is in charge of the arrangements.

Condolences may be sent to the family at www.gormanfh.com.

Robert William Mayes: 1939 – 2025

Robert William Mayes of Casper, Wyoming died February 3, 2025 after a long illness.

He was born in Riverton, Wyoming to the late William P. and Lydia Mayes on October 21, 1939. He married Mildred Borches on November 4, 1961. Robert graduated from Casper College.

He is survived by his wife, Mildred; and son, Eric. He was preceded in death by his son, Clint; parents; and brother, Dick Mayes.

Robert was an avid outdoorsman enjoying hunting, fishing, boating, and cross-country skiing. In retirement he enjoyed snow birding in his motor home.

His funeral service is scheduled for 1 p.m. on Thursday, February 13, 2025 at Oregon Trail State Veterans Cemetery.

The family requests no flowers.

