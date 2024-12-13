Obituaries: Johnson; Trotter

Catherine M Johnson: 1950 – 2024

Catherine, “Cathie”, M. (Gleaton) Johnson, 74, of Casper, Wyoming passed away on December 10, 2024, in Casper, Wyoming.

Cathie was born in Price, Utah to Joseph DeWitt Gleaton and Nellie Rae Miller on June 7, 1950. She attended high school at Kelly Walsh and graduated in 1968. Cathie enjoyed working with children as well as reading, cooking, watching college sports, bowling, and spending time with her family. She retired from the Albany County School District after 25 years of service.

Cathie is survived by her son, Joe (Tammy) Johnson of Aurora, Colorado; daughter, Tami (Jerry) Miller of Corydon, Iowa; grandchildren: Jesse Page, Sarah Page, and Chance Johnson; great-grandson, Dimitri; and sister, Judith (Terry) Rinker of Laramie, Wyoming.

Cathie was preceded in death by her parents, Joseph and Nellie Gleaton.

Per Cathie’s wishes, no services will be held.

Memorial Donations may be made to Natrona County Meals on Wheels, 1760 E 12th St #4005, Casper, WY 82601.

Elaine Gertrude Trotter: 1929 – 2024

Elaine Gertrude (Coyle) Trotter, 95, of Casper, Wyoming peacefully passed away Tuesday, December 10, 2024 at Central Wyoming Hospice in Casper, Wyoming.

She was born to the late James Edward and Gertrude Catherine Coyle, August 27, 1929, in Belle Fourche, South Dakota. Elaine graduated from Provo High School in Igloo, South Dakota in 1947 and attended The College of St. Mary in Omaha, Nebraska.

Elaine married the late William Joseph Trotter on October 23, 1948. To this union, seven sons were born. They lived in Chadron, Nebraska and later ranched in southwestern South Dakota area for 30 years prior to relocating to Casper, Wyoming in 1979.

She was very active on the ranch and especially enjoyed lambing in the spring. Her dad gave her a great piece of advice when she married a rancher: “Never learn to milk a cow… because, if you do, it will become your forever job”.

Elaine was an active member at St. James Catholic Church in Edgemont, South Dakota and St. Patrick’s Catholic Church in Casper, Wyoming. In her later years, she frequented the Casper Senior Center, eating lunches and playing Dominoes several times a week. Anytime family or friends would stop by the house to visit, you could count on playing a game of Dominoes. At times heated debates would ensue regarding Home Rules (her rules) vs. Senior Citizen Rules.

Elaine is survived by six sons: Ron (Joyce) Trotter, Jonesboro, Arkansas; Dale (Claire) Trotter, Broomfield, Colorado; Joseph (Pauline) Trotter, Edgemont, South Dakota; Ralph (Virginia) Trotter, Casper, Wyoming; James (Kathy) Trotter, Clarkston, Michigan; and Steven (Trish) Trotter, Kirkland, Washington. She is also survived by 17 grandchildren and 34 great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband of fifty-seven years; and son, Daniel; her sisters, Marjorie Apland and Kathleen Roth; and brother, Tom Coyle.

In lieu of flowers, the family is requesting memorials be made out to Holy Cross Food Bank or Central Wyoming Hospice or to a charity of the givers choice.

Services will be held at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church, 400 Country Club Rd on Friday, December 20, 2024. A rosary will be recited at 10:30 a.m. and the Funeral Mass at 11 a.m. Lunch will follow in the basement of the church. Internment will follow at Edgemont Cemetery in Edgemont, South Dakota.

