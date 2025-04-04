Obituaries: Helzer; Glaspoole

David Alden Helzer: 1953 – 2025

David Alden Helzer, 71, passed away quietly in his sleep April 2, 2025. He was born to Walter and Charolette Helzer on August 15, 1953. A private family funeral will be held at a later date.

David is survived by his wife, Polly Helzer of Casper; son, Michael (Erin) Helzer of Casper; daughter, LaTisha Nett of Cheyenne; grandchildren: Bridget, Breann and Brooke Helzer of Casper; Michelle, Brandon, and Abby Nett of Cheyenne.

William Gilbert (Bill) Glasspoole: 1944 – 2025

The world grew a little dimmer Sunday, March 30, as we said goodbye to Bill Glasspoole.

William Gilbert Glasspoole was a cherished husband, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather. He was loyal and generous, and loved with his whole heart. His grandkids, who called him Pukah, would tell you that he was a pretty easy mark, and he would be the first to laughingly agree.

Bill Glasspoole was born on Tinker Air Force base in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma on July 27, 1944, while his father was making the first recorded flight through the eye of a hurricane. The Glasspoole family moved some through the years, but Bill and his younger brother Randy spent their formative years in Wyoming, particularly Laramie.

Our dad was larger than life. Everything he did, he did with gusto – like driving to Wyoming to get the biggest, loudest, most extravagant fireworks for the Fourth of July. Or enhancing a turtle’s performance at the Sapulpa County fair to win the trophy (thankfully no cameras = no evidence).

Throughout his life, he was an avid outdoorsman. He enjoyed fishing, snowmobiling, snow skiing and waterskiing – as we’ve heard it, he was one of the best bare foot water-skiers in the state of Wyoming. Bill, his brother Randy and their father built a cabin in Alcova, Wyoming and that lake remained a place near and dear to his heart until his dying day. It’s where we still go every year to reconnect and recharge.

Bill loved the game of baseball and coached Little League before his own kids were even old enough to play the game. There wasn’t a sport he didn’t enjoy watching, but he loved the Denver Broncos, even when they didn’t give him much to love. He also loved the game of pool and was an excellent player (some might say shark). This led to some of his most colorful stories!

The Glasspoole family has a long history of military service, something that our dad took great pride in. He was a veteran of the Vietnam war and a patriot to our country.

The construction business was in his blood. His parents, Gib and Edna Glasspoole opened three lumber yards in Wyoming, where he worked side by side with his dad for many years. One of his proudest moments was being named Manager of the Year for the lumber yard in Riverton.

In his later years, Bill moved back to Oklahoma where he met and married his Peggy. Together they built their own home, their sanctuary, and the place where he passed peacefully on March 30.

While it fills our hearts with peace knowing that he’s been reunited with his parents, Randy, and his dog, Abby, he will be missed greatly here on earth. He left a big footprint which we will do our best to fill, following the tenets he believed in: be loyal, live generously, and always remember, family first.

Bill Glasspoole is preceded in death by his father, Harold (Gib); his mother, Edna; and his brother, Randy. He is survived by his beloved wife, Peggy; his three children: Shawna Dalena (Fred), Trista Caldwell (Brian), and Ryan Glasspoole (DeVonna); his two step-children, Angela Dickey, and Brian Smith (April); and his ten grandchildren and six great-grandchildren.

The family would like to thank the OKC VA Hospital for their superlative care of Bill these last few months. We are beyond grateful.

The funeral will be held at 10 a.m. on Saturday, April 5th at Parks Brothers Funeral Service in Prague, Oklahoma. Military honors to follow graveside.

The true measure of a well lived life is how well we love…and how well we are loved in return. ~Cathy Maxwell

Most Popular Baby Names of 2024 According to a study by Baby Center, nearly every top-10 name from 2023 is holding steady in 2024, with some exceptions. Ellie joins the top 10 girl names for the first time ever, bumping Evelyn down to the 11th spot. Asher made a comeback to top 10 for boy names, while Luca is out. There were also new names that made the top 100 list for the first time: Walker, Bennett, Adriel, Ember, and Oakley. After being in the top 100 girl names for more than 60 years, Sarah is out. Gallery Credit: Kolby Fedore, Townsquare Media