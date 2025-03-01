Obituaries: Hamilton; McDonald; Newman; Nooner; Recker

Eleanor Walters Hamilton: 1929 – 2025

Eleanor Walters Hamilton, a devoted ranch wife, mother, grandmother, and friend, peacefully passed away at the Central Wyoming Hospice and Transitions care facility on February 24, 2025 at the age of 95.

Eleanor Edith Walters was born on November 8, 1929 to Stanley and Helen Walters in Basin, Wyoming. She was raised on the family ranch in Hyattville, growing up with a deep appreciation for the land, hard work, and the simple joys of country life. This began her lifetime ranching pursuit.

Her mother moved to Basin with Eleanor and Ron so they could attended grade school. After attending 1st grade in Basin they then moved back to Hyattville and attended 2nd through 9th grades there.

When her mother was diagnosed with breast cancer, Ron and Eleanor moved to Worland to finish high school. Eleanor’s mother lost her battle with cancer and passed away when she was 16.

She graduated in May of 1947 in Worland and was salutatorian of her graduating class. That fall Eleanor, along with her brother Ron, attended the University of Wyoming. During her junior year at the University, she met Merle Hamilton who was in his last quarter at the University. After Eleanor graduated with a degree in history, she and Merle were married on August 31, 1951 on the family ranch at Hyattville. They moved to the ranch shortly after they were married. Together they built a legacy on their beloved ranch, weathering the seasons with grit, faith, and an unwavering dedication to family and livestock. From early morning chores to home-cooked meals that nourished generations, she was the heart of the homestead, embodying resilience and grace in every task she undertook.

Merle and Eleanor raised two sons, Keith and Ken, instilling in them the values of hard work, honesty, and a deep respect for agriculture. Eleanor knew both the joys and hardships of ranch life. She experienced profound loss when her brother was tragically killed in a tractor accident on the family ranch in 1960. The tragedy left a lasting impact on her. Just a few years later, in 1964, she endured the heartbreak of losing her father, Stan, to cancer. Through these difficult times, Eleanor remained a pillar of strength for her family, leaning on her faith and the support of community to carry on.

In 1968, Merle and Eleanor purchased her uncle and stepmother’s shares in Walters Brothers Ranch and took on the task of running the operation. Eleanor played a vital part in the ranch’s success. The ranch was later renamed Hamilton Ranch. A master of many skills, she could assist in the lambing barn, feed a baby calf, milk a cow, mend a torn seam, and prepare a feast—all in a single day. Eleanor would often be found on a Ford 8N tractor dragging the fields in the spring. She milked cows to be used to feed bum lambs and always raised chickens, ensuring a steady supply of eggs for the family breakfast.

Her hands were never idle, whether tending to the garden, canning fresh produce, or cleaning house. While doing ranch work she would raise a garden and canned hundreds of quarts of green beans and pickles and lots of frozen corn when she was able to beat out the skunks, coons and deer. In addition to raising a garden, she took great pride in caring for and maintaining the yard around the house her father built in the late 1930s.

Eleanor was a key contributor to the sheep operation, assisting with the newborns before breaking away to prepare the noon meal for all of the folks working on the lambing or shearing crew. Eleanor often claimed she wasn’t a great cook, but anyone that sat at her table knew otherwise, frequently asking for seconds if they were available, especially her mashed potatoes.

Eleanor rode thousands of miles alongside her husband, packing provisions and salt to the sheep camps in the “high country” each summer. She’d help with moving cattle from the lower elevations to the mountain and then help trail them home in the fall, always ensuring the crew had sandwiches and cookies to keep them going. Whenever there was work to be done in the sheep corrals, Eleanor was there. While she could hold her own working both cattle and sheep she would admit that her heart belonged to the sheep.

In addition to all of the ranch work and even though not an avid sports fan, she always made an effort to attend school functions like the home football and basketball games her sons played. There were probably times she felt the referees weren’t the best but she would never think to “boo” their efforts – such behavior simply wasn’t in her nature.

Eleanor was active in the Hyattville Methodist Church and always joined the other community members in organizing the annual “church dinner” to help raise funds to support the church.

As she and her husband began to slow down, somewhere in their late 70’s they took the opportunity to travel to places around the United States and even to Canada and Australia. While Eleanor enjoyed seeing new places, she never liked to stay more than a day or so at any one place. When she set out to go someplace, she preferred to drive straight through and wasn’t prone to stop short of her destination. Her husband, on the other hand, liked to stop along the way, often striking up conversations with strangers, while Eleanor would gently remind him they needed to get going. With all of their travels however, coming back to the ranch was always her favorite part of the trip.

Eleanor, like many other ranch women, worked hard to ensure there were healthy calves and lambs to sell in the fall. She preserved food from her garden to help offset grocery costs and continued to pitch in wherever she was needed, even into her 80s. The work on a ranch never ends. Her legacy is one of love, faith, and the enduring strength of a ranch wife.

She is preceded in death by her beloved husband, Merle Hamilton; her parents; and brother. She is survived by her sons, Keith and Linda (Yeager) Hamilton of Hyattville, Ken and Kathy (Weirauch) Hamilton of Laramie; her grandchildren: Diane (Hamilton) and Curt Cox of Casper, Doug and Michelle (Vigil) Hamilton of Worland, Ian Hamilton of Sheridan; and her great-grandchildren: Carter and Cooper Cox of Casper and Aspyn and Burgess Hamilton of Worland.

Eleanor wished to be cremated, and Newcomer Funeral Home in Casper honored her request. Her obituary and guest book can be found on their website.

Services are scheduled for Tuesday, March 4, at 1 p.m. at the Hyattville Community Center

Those wishing to donate to the Hyattville Volunteer Fire Department or the Hyattville Community Center can do so in Eleanor’s name.

loading...

Michael Wayne McDonald: 1979 – 2025

Michael W. McDonald, 45, passed from this life, surrounded by family, after a grueling three year battle with stage IV cancer on February 25, 2025.

Mike was born April 7, 1979 in Palestine, Texas to William and Lue Ann (Thaler) McDonald and grew up in Texas and Colorado.

Mike proudly served his country, first in the United States Marine Corps then in the Army National Guard.

Mike loved the outdoors, he especially enjoyed hunting, fishing, and camping. He also loved spending time with his partner, children, stepchildren, and grandchildren.

Mike was preceded in death by his father, William McDonald; grandparents, Billy R and Mary Olga McDonald and Randy Thaler, Sr.; uncle, Robert “Bob” McDonald; and aunt, Elizabeth “Betsy” Bard.

Mike is survived by his life partner, Naomi “N.D.” Burkey; grandmother, Mary Thaler; mother, Lue Ann (Aaron) Anderson; brother, Matthew (Crystal) McDonald; son, Steven (Brandi) Wilson; daughters, Evelynn “Evey” and Clara McDonald; stepdaughters, Skylar Tarver and Mackenzee (Steven) Brown; grandchildren, Xavier, Xamara, and Xannon Brown; nieces, Samantha (David) Sebree and Katrina (Joseph) Velez; aunts, uncles, cousins, great-nieces, friends; and one very heartbroken cat, Tabby Floofs.

loading...

Brett Douglas Newman: 1960 – 2025

Brett Douglas Newman was born Friday, March 11, 1960 at Natrona County Memorial Hospital in Casper, Wyoming to Marjorie and Leo B. Newman Jr. He graduated from Kelly Walsh High School in 1978.

Brett married Cherri Wert on October 2, 1982 at Winter Memorial Presbyterian Church in Casper. They have two sons, Nicholas and Kristopher.

Brett loved all animals especially horses, cats, and dogs. He loved his horses – Commanche, Nutmeg and Rusty. He enjoyed motorcycles, snowmobiles, and building his cars. He participated in Demolition Derby Races, Pack Horse races, competed in baseball, football, wrestling, hunting, fishing, and was an avid follower of Nascar. He loved music, concerts, and fun cars.

He was very proud of his two sons and their accomplishments in rodeo and other sports. Brett worked so hard and drove so far trying to make it to all the family sports and rodeos. He loved his grandsons, especially picking on the oldest and loving on the youngest ones.

Brett was a delightful uncle to his numerous nieces and nephews.

Brett loved traveling to Mexico and Las Vegas. He never missed a chance to attend the National Finals Rodeo and was excited to win numerous jackpots on the slot machine.

Brett worked at UPS, Casper Concrete, and numerous oil field jobs.

Brett is survived by his wife, Cherri; sons, Nick (Kayla) and Kris (Danielle); three grandsons: Burke, Bridger, and Kolt; two sisters, Arlene (Mickie) Fischer and Debra (Jim) Campbell; mother-in-law, Judy Wert; sisters-in-law, Pam Certain and Glenna Newman; aunts, Sharron (Frank) Benedict and Donna Kirkpatrick; and numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, corgis, labs, and kittens.

He was preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Rick and Terry Newman; and father-in-law, Gary Wert.

A Memorial Service will be held on his birthday, March 11, 2025 at 1 p.m. at Newcomer Funeral Home in Casper, Wyoming.

Pansy Mae Nooner: 1937 – 2025

Pansy Mae Nooner passed away on February, 19, 2025, at the age of 88, in Casper, Wyoming. She was born January 10, 1937 in Little Rock, Arkansas, where she lived until her family moved to California.

Pansy was known for being a free spirit and living life her way! She grew up in the Bay Area in California and eventually moved up to Shasta Lake City, near Redding, California. In 2018, she moved to Casper, Wyoming and lived out her days with her youngest son, Del and their German Shepard, Tilly. Pansy was one-of-a-kind and will be missed by all that knew her.

She is survived by five of her children: Del Reed, Rick (Lori) Reed, Pamela (Mike) Menzies, John Schwyhart, Joe (Sheila) Schwyhart; 12 grandchildren; 19 great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.

She is preceded in death by her father, Cleve C. Nooner; mother, Beatrice Hale-Hamon; brother, William Nooner; sister, Virigina (Ginny) Newman; and son, Jimmy Schwyhart.

Pansy will be cremated and there are no services planned at this time.

loading...

John “Jerry” Gerald Recker: 1937 – 2025

John “Jerry” Gerald Recker, 87, of Casper, Wyoming passed away Tuesday, February 25, 2025 at Casper Mountain Rehabilitation. Jerry was born in Kentucky and lived there when he was a young boy. Jerry’s’ parents moved his family to California when he was a teenager.

Jerry married and raised four children: Kelli, Brad, Brian, and Jim. Later, he married Donna and shared in the raising of Crystal and Jennifer. Jerry loved spending time with his family doing activities such as camping, hiking, coaching sports and going to amusement parks. He was an avid sport, music, theatre, and poker enthusiast.

Jerry retired from the City of Burbank after forty plus years as an Electrical Engineer. In retirement, Jerry and Donna moved to Grass Valley and enjoyed many trips in their motorhome, and more, to visit all fifty states, Europe, Mexico and Canada.

Jerry was predeceased by his father, Leonard Recker; his mother, Elvera “Skippy” Recker; and son, Brian Recker.

Jerry was survived by his wife, Donna; sister, Marlene; children: Kelli, Brad, Jim, Crystal, Jennifer; 13 grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; many extended family and friends who will keep his memories alive.

No services are planned at this time, Celebration of Life Ceremonies will be held in the summer.

The family suggests any memorial donations be made to:

Casper Senior Center

Jerry Recker Memorial Fund