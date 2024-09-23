Obituaries: Hall; Featheringill; Schimpf

Randall S. Hall: 1954 – 2024

On September 17, 2024, the lord blessed Randall “Randy” Scott Hall a much-deserved poetic exit, after an acute exacerbation of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF), at Saint Joesph Hospital in Denver, Colorado. Alongside the battle of IPF, stood his valorous three-year war against pancreatic cancer. This was Randy’s third cancer diagnosis within his lifespan, all of which were fought with humility, perseverance and strength. The lyrical arrangement of Randy’s last weeks proved to be God’s last tribute to Randy’s love for family, poetry, and music. In the presence of his wife, three daughters and only son, the lord granted Randy a final tender embrace, peace over his soul and by his restored lungs, he was reunited with his mother and father in God’s heavenly kingdom. Throughout his life, Randy devoted himself to his career, his family and ultimately his faith. Randy’s legacy of heroism, loyalty, sedulity, and piety will live on through his family and friends for generations to come.

Born On March 29, 1954, in San Bernadino, California, Randy was the only son of Boyd and Wanda (Nelson) Hall. His father was an iron worker and eventually started Teton Steel Company while his mother worked as a homemaker. Boyd travelled Wyoming to provide for his family and Wanda tended to the home and her son, devoting time to reading, singing and teaching him stories, songs and rhymes. Her attention to Randy encouraged his thirst for reading and learning. Randy’s mother was at every play, program, dance, ball game, and school function, proving that his life defined hers. Randy attended Natrona County High School, Northwest University and later the University of Wyoming.

He moved back to Casper where he indulged in his passion for music by starting up his own radio station KGRQ. He would soon be known for his unique radio voice, charming wit, and nickname as “Rock’n Randy.” From here, Randy decided to dip his toes in commercial real estate, after being inspired by his father, Boyd Hall, and his investments in real estate. With his father’s mentorship, Randy became a successful full-time commercial real estate broker in the commercial and investment real estate brokerage and private syndication. Randy was well known for contributing to the growth of both the east and west side of Casper, directing numerous purchases and/or sales of special purpose properties throughout Wyoming, while brokering much of the major retail in Casper.

In 1999, Randy joined his future wife Michele Trost Hall to build the successful real estate firm “Broker One Real Estate,” teaching and training many realtors. Together, they would invest in significant land holdings, renovate their company office building into one of the finest examples of Class A office space in the state, and go on to develop the MESA and Mountain Plaza areas. Randy held a highly respected designation of Certified Commercial Investment Member (CCIM) from the CCIM Institute of the National Association of REALTORS® and was elected as the 2022, President of the CO-WY CCIM Chapter; the first time a president has originated in Wyoming.

Randy’s personal life was filled with many blessings despite adversities. Early in childhood, with the influence of his mother, Randy found his love for music and guitars. In high school, Randy continued to grow his love for music and growing relations with friends. These friendships, including the ones formed later in life, would remain faithful until his last days, proving that “friends are the siblings God never granted us.” In Randy’s twenties, he continued to indulge in his love for music, focusing on poem versification, while flanking his first cancer diagnosis. In 1994, God winked at Randy, by blessing him with a “meet-cute” between him and his eventual lifelong partner and soulmate, Michele Kay Trost. Along with Michele came four beautiful children: Jacque (1), John (3), Vanessa (6), Jacinda (8).

In this same year, with the love and encouragement of his parents, Michele, his children and friends, Randy would face his second battle against cancer. This fray proved to be far more difficult with doctors giving Randy a very grim outcome. Randy took this as a unique challenge, and with resilience and his faith in God, he would live nearly 27 years in cancer remission. During the 13 years of courting Michele, and by honoring his mother’s legacy, Randy was present at every one of the children’s religious sacraments, sporting events, academic achievements, and school functions-always the loudest in the crowd-showing pride in all their accomplishments. He taught the kids love for music during daily rides to school, poesy at every holiday, and embodying a perfect gentleman to their mother, showing them that chivalry is in fact, not dead.

Michele and Randy would marry in 2007, at Saint Anthony’s Catholic Church in Casper, Wyoming which would be the beginning of beautifully blessed marital union. Randy continued to embrace his “Dad” role by devoting his life to his wife, children and grandchildren, not knowing he would soon again rely on them. In 2021, Randy embraced his third and final cancer diagnosis: pancreatic cancer. Like the beast pancreatic cancer is known to be, it would soon be learned that the cancer had metastasized, hoping to kill Randy’s spirit and drive for life. Although the news was dour, he had already begun his newfound journey with God and his conversion into the Catholic faith. Randy began studying Catholicism and would soon embark on the path of confirmation into the Catholic community. Randy relied heavily on his reclaimed relationship with Christ and Christ’s intercessors within the last three years of his existence, giving God all the glory, a devotion that would prove merciful in his last days here on earth. In the end, Randy found peace in the chaos, suffering and confusion, ultimately receiving breath to the new life that was always promised to him.

Randy is survived by his beloved wife, Michele; children: Jacinda (Chris) Denton, Vanessa (Kasey) Hardy, John (Maggie) Trost, and Jacque (Derek Francom); and grandchildren: Ezra (10), Belem (8), Aydan (6), Zelah (5) Ezekiel (5), Eselmon (5), Harmon (2), Ozeia (2), Millie (2), Zadok (3 months). Randall was preceded in death by both of his parents, Wanda Hall and Boyd Hall.

The family will receive guests at Bustards Funeral Home on Thursday, September 26, 2024, from 4 to 6 p.m., with the rosary being prayed at 5 p.m. Randy will be celebrated on Friday, September 27, 2024, at 10 a.m. at St. Anthony’s Catholic Church in downtown Casper. Father Robert Clark will officiate. The Right of Committal immediately following, at Highland Park Cemetery. A reception will follow at the historic M Building at noon. The public is invited to both events. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Saint Anthony’s Catholic School.

Russ Featheringill: 1957 – 2024

Our beloved Russ Featheringill went to be with the lord on Wednesday, September 18, 2024. He was born on August 6, 1957, in Casper, Wyoming, to Claude and Ioda Featheringill (deceased). He is survived by his sisters: Claudia Shultz and husband, Duane, as well as his sister, Becky Towslee and husband, Johnny. He is also survived by two sisters-in-law, Kathy Featheringill and Sherri Featheringill. He is preceded in death by his brothers, Bill Featheringill and Jack Featheringill.

Russ has other family members, including: aunt, Gloria Fuller of Casper, Wyoming; uncle, Donald Potter of Kirksville, Missouri; and several cousins, nieces and nephews.

Russ had an infectious laugh, a kind tender heart and a love for his family and friends. Russ will be remembered for his love of hunting, fishing and rock hunting. Graveside services are being held on Monday, September 23 at Highland Cemetery in Casper.

William “Bill” T. Schimpf: 1938 – 2024

William “Bill” Thea Schimpf, 86, of Casper, Wyoming passed away Sunday, September 15, 2024, at Advanced Care Hospital of Montana. Bill was born in Casper Wyoming on April 8, 1938, to Alton and Myra (Tromble) Schimpf. He spent a lot of his childhood on his grandfather’s ranch in Hulett, Wyoming before returning to Casper.

Bill graduated from Natrona County High School in 1957. After graduation, he enlisted in the Air Force for 4 years. He was part of the 91st Open Mission Systems Strategic Air Command as an aircraft mechanic on B52’s and was stationed in Glasgow, Montana.

On November 11, 1967, Bill married Dorothy Wolfe McPherson in Casper and welcomed Dorothy’s daughters, Connie, Dixie, and Tracy into his life. From this marriage Bill and Dorothy had a son, Paul.

In 1973, Bill hired on with Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation. He stayed with the company throughout many changes over the years until he retired in 2003.

His true passion was spending all his free time outdoors hunting, fishing, camping, and gold prospecting all over North America. Bill’s favorite places were Deer Creek, Outlaw Canyon, Wiggins Fork/Bear Creek and South Pass. He loved spending time with his family teaching them to fly fish and to play the guitar. The motorcycle rides and horseback trips up in the mountains were always memorable.

Bill had a witty sense of humor, a contagious laugh and a genuine smile to go with it. He always appreciated a good discussion or argument no matter the subject. If you could not prove to him in black and white that it might be different than what he was thinking, you were in no way winning that argument.

Bill is preceded in death by his parents; sister, Marge and brother-in-law, Tom Porter. He is survived by his wife, Dorothy; daughters: Connie (Michelle) Turner, Dixie (James) Hall, and Tracy Hall; son, Paul (Tanya) Schimpf; grandchildren: Michael (Dana) Turner, Amanda Turner, Kaylee Schimpf, Lane (Emma) Schimpf, Jessica (Shane) Eddings, James Nolan (Michelle) Hall, Jake (Caity) Hall; and 8 great-grandchildren.

At his request no services will be held. A celebration of life will be held at a later date.

Donations in his name can be made to Hunting With Heroes Wyoming.