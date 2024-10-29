Obituaries: Fogg; Gould; Rodriguez

Daniel Richard Fogg: 1947 – 2024

Daniel Richard Fogg, 77, of Alcova, Wyoming passed away in October of 2024.

Dan was born in Steamboat Springs, Colorado to Hildred and Junior Fogg. He graduated from Soroco High School in 1965 and after attending Mesa College, he went on to join the United States Air Force and was honorably discharged. Dan worked at the Bureau of Reclamation for 16 years and then Western Area Power Authority until his retirement in 2008.

Dan was an avid outdoorsman and enjoyed hunting, fishing, camping and ranch work.

Dan is survived by his wife of 47 years, Barbara; his mother, Hildred Fogg; sons: Darin (Pam) Fogg, Jim (Sarah) Lawlis, Larry Lawlis; and daughters, Daveena Foos and Theresa (Steve) Papola. He is also survived by his brother, Charles (Barabara) Fogg; sister, Sharri (Jeff) Murphy; 13 grandchildren and 19 great-grandchildren.

Bustard & Jacoby of Casper, Wyoming are handling the services.

Dwayne Sheldon Gould: 1947 – 2024

Dwayne Sheldon Gould was born May 30, 1947 in Preston, Idaho to Merrill Fredrick and Doris Mae (Jensen) Gould. He passed away October 25, 2024 in Casper, Wyoming with his wife and family members by his side.

Dwayne was always a social butterfly; he knew no strangers. He loved to rubberneck every chance he could and see new places. He grew up in the farming community which cultivated his love for any and all older tractors that he spent so much time with as he grew older.

Dwayne met and married his wife, Pattie Hlibichuk. They were married on June 7, 1987 and together they spent their time together in Casper making a lifetime of memories.

He spent his adult life farming awhile, then moved on to building and selling metal buildings and then on to doing road safety and security control for Keyhole of Casper.

Dwayne is survived by his wife, Pattie; brothers: Merrill {Sharon}, Bruce (Pegg), Kevin (Cindy) and sister Karen (Chuck); son, Brodie (Gloria); stepsons: Randy (Terry), Jon (Nicole) and Stace Millet (Laura); and stepdaughter, Shelly (Mev); eight grandchildren; and three great-grandsons; along with numerous nephews and nieces.

He was preceded in death by his parents; twin sisters, Marlene and Darlene; son, Brian; and grandson, Bryant.

Services will be held October 30, 2024 at Mt. Hope Lutheran Church 2300 Hickory St, Casper, Wyoming at 11 a.m.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the church.

Francisco “Frank” Rodriguez-Gonzalez: 1936 – 2024

Francisco “Frank” Rodriguez-Gonzalez, 88, was born June 22, 1936 in Tlahualilo, Durango Mexico to Paula Gonzalez and Pedro Rodriguez. The greatest blessing is his family was able to be with him during his illness and hospice care, until his passing in El Paso, Texas on October 23, 2024.

Francisco left his home in Mexico at an early age to live the American dream. He worked as a laborer for many years, becoming part of the Laborers Union from which he retired.

Shortly after settling in Casper he met and was married to Rafaela Madrid for 22 years. Together, they had three children: Pedro “Kiko” Rodriguez, Macaria Rodriguez and Crystal Rodriguez-Thompson.

He loved the Wyoming outdoors, fishing being his favorite hobby. He enjoyed the simple life spending his retired days with his brothers Manuel and Pedro. He also loved to take road trips to visit his family in Mexico at least once a year.

He was preceded in death by his mother; father; siblings: Teresa Rodriguez, Margarita Rodriguez Manuel Rodriguez and Pedro Rodriguez; his in-laws: Ascenscion/Macaria Moralez, Gilbert Madrid, Patsy Moralez and Alfonso Moralez.

He is survived by his children; six grandchildren; great-granddaughter; his siblings: Felipe Rodriguez, Maria Rodriguez, Cleotilde/Jose Luis Martinez, Lucila Rodriguez; many nieces and nephews; and Madrid and Moralez family.

Services will be held at Funeraria Perches López Mateos, Juarez, Chihuahua Mexico (date and time TBD).