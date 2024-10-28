And Then There Were Seven…Girls. Glenrock Girls.

A Glenrock couple recently welcomed their seventh child.

Also their seventh daughter.

"I knew it would be a girl," said dad Patrick Williams. When he and wife Lainy started their family he wanted three and she wanted four. "We compromised with seven," joked Mom.

The Williams' start their day just before 6 a.m. to check on their chickens and gather eggs. The oldest two children are enrolled in public school, and Patrick confesses he still hasn't caught on to doing their hair.

With two sets of twins their children are 10, 5, 4, 4, 2, 2, and four days.

"You've got your hands full," is something they hear often when they're out and about with their toe-headed brood.

Lainy is a stay-at-home-mom and Patrick works in real estate. They recently moved to Glenrock to be closer to nature.

They've adopted a milk cow named Cookie who is expected to calve in March. They took on goats and 60 -- yes 60! -- chickens along with geese. Oh, and a pig named George.

The younger children enjoy collecting eggs, usually about twenty a day, and they feed the animals. Responsibility and hard work are values their parents hope to imprint on their seven.

The Williams take it day by day, "sometimes moment by moment" says Lainy. It's all girls, but they still have Fight Club at their house, too. Every girl has their own personality and that can be challenging but fun. It's one of the things Patrick was looking forward to with a seventh child.

