Obituaries: Fletcher; Laing; Miller; Sprenger; Telfer; Tobler

Calvin D. “Cal” Fletcher: 1927 – 2024

Calvin D. (Cal) Fletcher died on November 21 in Casper, Wyoming. He was born in Sadler, Texas on December 5, 1927, the only son of Robert E. and Essie E. Fletcher. He grew up and attended school in Sadler, was drafted into the Army, and served in the Army of Occupation in Japan. He attended college at the University of Texas-Arlington and Texas Tech University. Following college, he worked in oil exploration throughout the Rocky Mountain Area.

On November 9, 1951, he married the love of his life, Norma Faye McCann, in Elk Mountain, Wyoming. The couple settled in Casper, Wyoming in January of 1958 where Mr. Fletcher was employed in the exploration department of Chevron Oil, and later as environmental and governmental relations coordinator for Kerr-McGee Corporation. He retired from Kerr-McGee in February 1988, and worked for the company the following four years as a government relations consultant before fully retiring at the end of 1991.

Mr. Fletcher was a member of the First United Methodist Church, Society of Mining Engineers – AIME, Wyoming Geological Association, Wyoming Medical Center Auxiliary, and Golden K Kiwanis.

He was preceded in death by Norma, his wife of more than 71 years; and his sister, Myrl Gorey. He is survived by two daughters, Laurie Fletcher (Al Fraser) and Susan Christman (Paul) both of Casper; granddaughters: Lindsey Underwood and Amanda Christman (Dan Mogen); and great-grandchildren: Reese Underwood, Preston Underwood, and Calvin Mogen.

Newcomer Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. A small, family service will be held in the future to commit his ashes along with those of Norma. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to Meals on Wheels or Central Wyoming Hospice.

Calvin’s family would like to give special thanks to Primrose Retirement Community and Central Wyoming Hospice for their enduring and loving care.

Juanita Laing: 1932 – 2024

Juanita “Nita” Laing, 92, of Casper, Wyoming passed away peacefully on November 17, 2024 at her home surrounded by family. Juanita was born in Lovell, Wyoming to Lester Baldwin and Thora (Welch) Baldwin on September 24, 1932.

She attended Lovell High School, was in the National Honor Society, and graduated in 1950. On January 7, 1951 she and Clifford R. Laing were married and moved to Thermopolis, Wyoming. By and by, they had four children and moved to Casper, Wyoming in 1966. In addition to being a housewife and mother, she earned a bookkeeping certificate and worked as bookkeeper and treasurer for both ABA Water and T&L Services for many years.

Juanita was always active in church where she led various organizations all her adult life. She was involved in the Cub Scout program and was recognized several times for her years of service. Juanita also traveled regularly to work in the Denver, Colorado temple and the Billings, Montana temple.

Juanita lived a very active life and often spent time outside gardening and working in her yard. She was extremely skilled at sewing with particular talent in quilting and embroidery. In her leisure time she loved to read, do crosswords and especially enjoyed spending time with family.

Juanita is preceded in death by her husband; parents; a brother; sister; and grandson. She is survived by her sister, Belle Benson; and children: Dale (Judi) Laing, Wayne (Carolyn) Laing, Renee (Paul) Walgren, and Bonnie (Don) Burns; 16 grandchildren; 40 great-grandchildren; and five great-great-grandchildren.

Funeral services will be held at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints chapel, Saturday Nov, 23, at 2 p.m. at 2627 E 7th St Casper, WY 82609. Burial will be Monday at Oregon Trail Veterans Cemetery.

Tonya L. Miller: 1966 – 2024

Tonya Louise Stephenson Miller, age 58, of Bar Nunn, Wyoming, passed away on November 18, 2024, at home.

Tonya was born in Orange, California to Bernice Elizabeth Kitzmiller and Guy Gordon Stephenson on April 6, 1966. She went to school in Moreno Valley, California and graduated high school in 1984. She worked in the service-related job industry including social services and elderly care throughout her life. She enjoyed cooking, anything near water, tanning, being outdoors, talking on the phone, shopping, and spending all her time with her family and friends close.

Tonya, AKA Tonni, was a socialite who loved bringing people together through her love of cooking great meals and sharing her home with everyone. Tonni loved her husband with all her heart and her family was truly EVERYTHING in her life. Things she shared with those close to her were her love of camping, fishing, and hunting which were her true getaway, chill, and relax mode activities. She also loved being a wanderer, traveling for hours to visit her closest relatives. Tonni was also a true comedian, making people laugh until their sides hurt, cutting up, and just being a joy in her oldest and newest friends’ hearts. She never met a stranger. Tonni will be missed by all and forgotten by none.

Tonya is survived by her husband, Kevin Lee Miller of Bar Nunn, Wyoming; daughter, Victoria Elizabeth Jackson of Bar Nunn, Wyoming; son, Robert Michael Gutierrez of Farmington, New Mexico; son, Andrew Jay Guiterrez of Bar Nunn, Wyoming; and daughter, Bryley Jo Miller of Casper, Wyoming, mother, Bernice Elizabeth Oliver of Phoenix, Arizona; father, Robert J. Rubalcaba of Gilbert, Arizona; siblings: Krista Lynn Rook of Phoenix, Arizona, Olivia Kathleen Schiffer of Cypress, Texas, Cody Olvera of Amarillo, Texas; grandchildren: Corina Jackson, Isabel Jackson, Sophia Jackson, Makayla Rogers, Joshua Rogers, Saylor Gutierrez, Calliope Gutierrez; and nieces and nephews: Jade Rook-Levet, Julia Moreno, Kai Schiffer, Kody Schiffer and Kaylee Schiffer.

She is preceded in death by her father, Guy Gordon Stephenson; daughter, Cassondra Rogers; and grandparents, Robert and Margaret Kitzmiller.

A Celebration of Life / Calling Hours will be held at the Operating Engineers Local 800 Union Hall at 4925 Wardwell Industrial Drive, Bar Nunn, WY 82601 on Saturday, November 23 from 1-4 p.m.

Barbara Jean Sprenger: 1941 – 2024

Barbara Sprenger passed away the morning of November 19, 2024. She had lived in Casper since 1975 when the family moved from Brighton, Michigan for the company that husband, Bud, worked for.

Barbara was born in Jackson, Michigan on September 23, 1941, to Daniel Kenny and Sylvia (Bozarth) Kenny. They soon relocated to Detroit, Wayne and, finally, Novi, Michigan. Barbara was the oldest of 14 children. After graduating from Ladywood High School in 1959, she decided to enroll in a nursing school program in Highland Park, Michigan. She decided that nursing was not her forte’. That is when she met Bud in June of 1961. After a whirlwind romance, they were married on December 2, 1961.

Barbara and Bud were graced with three beautiful daughters: Connie, Nancy, and Christine. Barb was a stay-at-home mom and enjoyed making clothes for the girls. She was quite the seamstress and made most of the kids’ clothes. She was also an expert baker. She enjoyed making decorated Christmas cookies and all kinds of decorated cakes. Everyone enjoyed her Christmas cookies.

Barbara is survived by her husband, Bud; her daughters, Nancy, and Christine; grandchildren, Clarice and Wesley. She is also survived by many of her siblings: Bette (Don) Oswell, Bernard Kenny, Janet (Mark) Pingston, Daniel Jr., Cheryl Kenny, Donna (Fred) Haas, Veronica (Jim) Teske, Kathryn Kenny, Linda Kenny, Anthony Kenny, and Michael (Denise) Kenny. She is also survived by many nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by daughter, Connie; her parents, Daniel and Sylvia Kenny; sisters, Gala and Peggy; and grandson, Michael.

A Celebration of Life will be at Newcomer Funeral Home, 710 E. Second Street, Casper, Wyoming from 2 p.m. until 3:30 p.m., Monday, December 2, 2024. A reception will be at the Paradise Valley Country Club, 70 Magnolia, Casper, Wyoming at 4 p.m. until 6 p.m.

An inurnment and celebration of life will be in Novi, Michigan in the spring or summer of 2025.

In lieu of flowers, a donation to Central Wyoming Hospice and Transitions, 319 S. Wilson St., Casper, WY 82601. Their people are an amazing and caring group.

Judith Lynn Telfer: 1946 – 2024

Judith Lynn Telfer, age 78, passed away on November 17, 2024, in Casper, Wyoming. Judy, as she was affectionately known, was a kind, generous, and deep-loving woman.

Judy was born in Hutchinson, Kansas on October 8, 1946, to Laura and Charles Rodgers. In 1947 Charles and Laura moved to Casper, Wyoming, while Judy was still young. In 1965, Judy graduated from Natrona County High School and went on to Casper College with no degree. Judy did small jobs here and there, she then started working at Natrona County Memorial Hospital. She worked for the hospital for 25 years plus, as a Surgical Sterilization Technician. She loved her job and the people she worked with. When she wasn’t at school or work, Judy could be found at home helping her mother with her younger siblings Kim and Sam.

In the fall of 1993, Judy met Robert “Bob” Telfer, the love of her life, and in July of 1994 they wed. Although they didn’t have children of their own, they shared many wonderful memories and loved each other deeply. It also never stopped Judy from being a maternal figure to her many nieces and nephews.

Judy was deeply involved in her community and a member of the Casper Seventh – Day Adventist Church. Her kindness and compassionate nature touched the lives of many, making her a cherished figure both within her family and the broader community.

Judy was a woman of many passions, including crafts and spending time with her loved ones. Her home was often filled with the joy and laughter of family fathering, and she was particularly fond of her role as an aunt.

She leaves behind her sisters, Kimberly Smith (Rodgers), and Shelli Briels (Rodgers); Jim Briels (brother-in-law), and many nieces and nephews who will miss her dearly. Judy was preceded in death by her parents, Laura Maxine Rodgers (Ketchum) and Charles Leland Rodgers; her beloved husband, Robert Telfer; her brother, Kenneth Lee Rodgers; and her great-nephew, Travis Lee Rodgers.

A service to honor Judy’s life will be held on December 6 at 1 p.m. at the Casper Seventh – Day Adventist Church. Her life’s impact and the memories shared will continue to resonate with all who knew her.

Janet Lee Tobler: 1950 – 2024

Janet Carter-Tobler, 74, a free spirit with a heart of gold; a fierce and loving mother, grandmother, daughter, sister, and partner, passed away peacefully on November 20, 2024 at her home in Glenrock, Wyoming.

She was born on October 14, 1950, in Ogden, Utah, to Grant J and Phyllis Carter. She was raised in Morgan, Utah. After graduation, she got married and had a son, Joe. She later divorced and married Randy Tobler on April 1, 1978.

Janet was so proud of all of her grandchildren and loved them so much. Then she became GG to great-grandchildren.

She is survived by her life partner, Randy, her son Joe (Wendy) Palmer of Glenrock, Wyoming; her three grandchildren: Jennifer (Joseph) Monfre of Casper, Wyoming, Brady (Brittnay) Palmer of Glenrock, Wyoming, and Tyler Palmer of Casper, Wyoming; her brother, Rodney (Peggy) Carter; and her sisters, Joleen (Matt) Souter and Karen (Delwin) Carter. She is also survived by eight great-grandchildren and many nieces, nephews, and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents and her sister, Carolyn Carter Christensen.

There will be a viewing and celebration of life at Walkers Mortuary in Morgan, Utah, on Tuesday, November 260, at 10 a.m. with interment at South Morgan Cemetery at 11:30 a.m.