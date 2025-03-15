Obituaries: Dickinson; Fink; Uhrich

Max Bruce Dickinson: 1959 – 2025

Max Bruce Dickinson of Casper, Wyoming passed away on January 6, 2025 at the age of 65 in Boulder, Colorado.

Max was born September 1, 1959 to Luella (Panwitz) Flack and Frank Leo Dickinson in Alliance, Nebraska. He is survived by his children: Chad, Amber, and Alex Dickinson; five grandchildren; brothers, Mike and Jack Dickinson; brother-in-law and friend, Jeff McBride; and numerous nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his parents; brother, David Allan Dickinson; and loving sister, Cindy McBride.

2 Corinthians 12:9: “My grace is sufficient,” ’til we meet again, Max, rest easy.

loading...

Nadine Marie Fink: 1934 – 2025

Nadine C. Fink “Jackie” 90 went to be with her lord and savior, Jesus Christ on at Central Wyoming Hospice with her loving family by her side.

Jackie (Cushing) was born and raised in Spearfish, South Dakota. In 1954 she married the love of her life, Glenn Fink. In 1964, they made their home in Casper, Wyoming. Here, they raised their five children. Jackie and Glenn celebrated 66 years of marriage before his passing in 2020. Jackie was blessed with sixteen grandchildren, thirty two great grandchild and one great-great-granddaughter.

She loved making memories by spending time with her children and grandchildren, celebrating their special events, and cheering them on at their sports games.

Jackie had a love for dancing, singing, painting, and traveling. These passions and talents have been shared with, and passed on to, her grand children. Jackie was very involved in organizing the Wyoming Picnic yearly in Yuma, Arizona, along with serving and attending St. John Neuman Catholic Church also in Yuma.

Glenn and Jackie went on many traveling adventures after her retirement from Consolidated Freight Ways. After twenty years living in Yuma Glenn and Jackie moved to Grand Junction, Colorado, to be nearer to family. In 2019 they moved back to Casper. Jackie’s vibrant personality, and exuberant sense of humor touched all those around her.

Her motto was “A stranger is only a friend I haven’t met yet.” A stroke robbed her of her words but not her enthusiasm for life. Jackie’s last few years were spent at Shepherd of the Valley Care Center where she was loved and cared for by the staff and residents. Everybody loved “Nadine.”

Her days were spent singing. She could be heard singing a tune, melody in perfect pitch, for all to hear,” dancing down the halls, playing bingo, joking with staff, and visiting with her daughters in person, and via FaceTime.

Jackie lived a full life loved by all. In the end she knew who we were, she loved us, she laughed with us, and always ended our conversation with the one phrase she had words for “I love you anyway.”

We love you Mom.

Jackie is survived by her four daughters: Rosanne (Dan) Gallegos Menifee, California, Bonnie (Dale) Hill Casper, Wyoming, Kris (Gary) Jones. Sandy (Gary) Fowler; all 49 grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband, Glenn; her son, Richard; and her parents and siblings.

loading...

Adam Leroy Uhrich: 1936 – 2025

Adam Leroy Uhrich, known to friends and family as Addie, was born on August 23, 1936, to Adam and Dorothy Uhrich in Cheyenne, Wyoming. His father worked for Union Pacific, and the family moved to Hanna, Wyoming, when Addie was young. He often reminisced about how much he loved growing up and going to school in Hanna, where he graduated from Hanna High School. Addie attended the University Of Wyoming, pursuing a degree in engineering. He retired from the State of Wyoming Department of Transportation in 1995, after 39 years there as a Supervisor of Highway Traffic Planning.

During his school years, Addie developed a passion for sports, playing football and forming a lifelong love for athletics, especially cheering for the Wyoming Cowboys, the Detroit Lions, Pistons and Tigers. His enthusiasm for the outdoors was just as strong—he found joy in camping, hunting, and fishing, particularly alongside his two sons, Terry and Cary. Whether reeling in Walleye at Seminoe or later at Glendo, he cherished the time spent in nature.

In 1966, Addie met and married his lifelong love, Linda, embracing her passion for horses with the same dedication he had for hunting and fishing. Together, they raised and cared for many horses over the years, embarking on numerous pack trips into the Wind River Wilderness. When Linda decided that tent sleeping and elk hunting were best left to the boys, Terry and Cary eagerly carried on the tradition. When it came to bird hunting, pheasant was his favorite and he always had a great hunting dog at his side. He fell in love with German Wirehaired Pointers in the 80’s and has always had at least one since then. His daughter, Jeri, developed a deep love for showing horses, and Addie proudly supported her every step of the way.

Addie became active in the LDS church later in life and enjoyed spending time with the friends he made there in Casper.

Above all, Addie was a family man. He never missed an opportunity to attend his children’s and grandchildren’s sporting events, cheering them on with pride. His family was his greatest joy.

Addie was preceded in death by his parents; his beloved wife, Linda; and his grandson, Tyler. He is survived by his son, Terry (Lisa) and their son, Adam Daniel (Lexi); along with their four children: Landon, Wyatt, Westyn, and Merytt; his son, Cary (Roxanne), and their three children: Ethan, Hadley, and Isaac; and his daughter, Jeri (Roob).

Addie’s love for family, sports, and the great outdoors will be remembered always, and that spirit will live on in those who knew and loved him.

A viewing will be held at Bustard and Jacoby Funeral Home, 600 CY Ave Casper, WY 82601 on Wednesday March 19, 2025 from 2 to 4 p.m.

A graveside service and interment at Mtn View Memorial Park in Cheyenne on Thursday, March 20, 2025 at 3 p.m.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests contributions be made in Addie’s name to the charity of your choice.