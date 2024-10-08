Obituaries: Desmarais; Lamorie; Logue; Rogers

Jacqueline Claire Desmarais: 1937 – 2024

Jacqueline Claire (Fontaine) Desmarais, age 87, of Glenrock, Wyoming, peacefully passed away surrounded by her family at Transitions LifeCare Hospice Facility in Raleigh, North Carolina on October 3, 2024.

Jackie was born August 25, 1937 as the seventh of nine children to Donat and Rose (Motard) Fontaine in Weedon, Quebec Canada. She was born into a farm family and has often described her fondest memory of going to midnight mass in the horse-drawn sleigh, hearing the sleigh bells. She attended Notre-Dame-Du-Sacre Coeur school in Weedon and after school, got her first job as a telephone operator.

She started seeing her future husband, Gaston Desmarais, who happened to be part of another farm family who lived down the road. Gaston, who was three years her senior, often joked that he remembered seeing her get her diaper changed. Jackie’s father, the town Chief of Police, was leery of her new beau because her father found him driving his car too fast through town.

Gaston and Jackie were married May 19, 1956 in Weedon. Soon after, they moved to Tupper Lake, New York where Gaston worked in the logging industry with his brother. They grew to a family with four children and both self-taught themselves English by immersing themselves into the community and business. They even tried speaking only English in the home to encourage their children to learn the language they were to be schooled in. The kids all remember being taken seasonally to the various areas of the Adirondak region’s plentiful picking of wild blueberries, strawberries, raspberries, and cranberries. This would result in the making of many pies and canning treats. There is one important lesson that was learned, each night, this family always had a hot meal on the table…and dessert.

Jackie worked many jobs in the Tupper Lake area to help with the family’s finances. It included her time as a fishing rod assembler at Major Rod Fishing Pole Factory in Tupper Lake. It was during this time that Jackie became an avid bowler and attended and won many tournaments including those at the national level. She also won a first place trophy in a Powder Puff Derby car race at Airborne Speedway in Plattsburgh, NY.

Due to work, the Desmarais’ moved to Lyons Station, Pennsylvania in 1977 with their two youngest children. They lived there three short years before moving again, this time to Glenrock, Wyoming in 1980 with their youngest daughter. Jackie got a job at the Dave Johnston Power Plant as a clerk where she worked until 1997. She was very fond of this position and had many good stories to share of the people she worked with. After her retirement from PP&L, she continued to work at Gaston’s garage, GD Auto, as the office manager and book-keeper. She stayed on there until Gaston’s retirement in 2006. Jackie and Gaston enjoyed traveling and their most enjoyable adventure was their driving trip to Alaska where they went salmon fishing and exploring the wilderness.

After living in the United States for 40 years, Gaston and Jackie decided to gain their citizenship, which they were tested on and sworn-in in Casper, Wyoming in 1996. This allowed them to vote for the first time, which they wanted to participate in for a country that gave them so much.

Jackie had many interests outside of bowling which included BINGO, cross-country skiing, reading, knitting, crocheting, sewing, doing crossword puzzles, doing jigsaw puzzles, playing cards, watching Jeopardy, and taking the occasional trip to the casino. We all looked forward to getting our Christmas boxes full of her brown sugar fudge and Canadian Maple Syrup. She also could be found every afternoon going to the Glenrock Senior Center for lunch and volunteered in their donation center for many years. She often commented that she didn’t know what she would’ve done without them.

Jackie was a long-time member of the St. Louis Catholic Parish of Glenrock where she served as a Eucharistic Minister for many years. She was a faithful daughter of God and was often seen praying on her rosary beads. She often said, “I hope you remember me by my rosary.” Her heart was close to God and our Blessed Mother.

Jackie is survived by her children: Diane Desmarais of Durham, NC, Rene’ (Twila) of Tucson, Arizona, Denise (Michael) Cesarano of Mumford, New York; her daughter-in-law, Joanne Desmarais of Glenrock, Wyoming; her two sisters, Marguerite Pinard from Sherbrooke, Quebec Canada and Jeanine Beaudoin of Manchester, New Hampshire; and one brother, Real Fontaine of Sherbrooke, Quebec Canada. Included are 10 grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren. Jackie was predeceased by her husband, Gaston, who died in 2007; and her son, Marc, who died July 13, 2024.

In lieu of flowers, please consider having a mass said in her honor or donating to the Glenrock Senior Center or a local hospice agency of your choice.

The Rosary will be recited at 5 p.m. Thursday evening, November 7, at St. Louis parish in Glenrock. A Catholic service will be held at St. Louis parish on Friday, November 8 at 10 a.m. Burial service immediately following service. Reception to follow in the church hall.

Willard Andrew Lamorie: 1968 – 2024

Willard Andrew Lamorie was born on April 8, 1968, in Blackfoot, Idaho. At the age of three, he moved to Rock Springs, Wyoming, and attended school from kindergarten through 12th grade.

At just four years old, Willard became a peewee wrestling champion, showcasing his competitive spirit early on. He continued to indulge his love for sports by playing football for the “Vikings” team in fifth grade and maintained his involvement until eighth grade when he suffered a collarbone injury.

Throughout his life, Willard enjoyed various hobbies, including fishing, hunting, attending garage sales, playing video games, and watching true crime shows. His career was predominantly in retail, and at the time of his passing, he was employed at Big Lots in Casper.

Willard is survived by his four children: Andrew, Abbie, Alexis, and Ethan; two brothers, Mark and Dustin; and his parents, Bonnie and John Mesrobian. He is also survived by his biological father, Richard Lamorie, along with several aunts, uncles, and cousins.

He was preceded in death by his granddaughter, a baby brother, two sisters, and an infant nephew.

James Fred Logue: 1934 – 2024

James Fred Logue, age 89, of Casper Wyoming passed peacefully after a long, beautiful life on October 2, 2024.

James Fred Logue was born in Hindsville Arkansas on October 18, 1934 to Leonard and Eva Logue. He spent his days growing up in Wilbur, Washington, where he enjoyed playing sports, especially basketball. After school he served in the US Navy for four years. Upon completion of his military duties, James joined the Asbestos Workers Local # 16; he was a proud union member for 66 years and made many lifelong friends there. He was also a devoted member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

James and Judy Logue married on February 14, 1980 in Casper, Wyoming, and remained so for 44 years.

James is survived by his wife, Judy Logue; his son, Larry Logue and wife Diana; son, Les Logue and wife, Karen; daughter, Linda Blanks; son, Lanny Logue and wife, Kim; and step-daughter, Paula Minor and husband, Pat. He is also survived by 11 grandchildren; 20 great-grandchildren; and three brothers: John Ritchie, Leonard Logue, and David Logue. He was predeceased by his brother, Mike Ritchie.

He enjoyed fishing, hunting and sports – especially the New York Yankees and the San Francisco 49ers – and never spoke an ill word about anybody. He will be dearly missed by many.

Lillian May Rogers: 1939 – 2024

Lillian May Rogers died peacefully at the Hospice Kloefkorn building on Sunday October 6, 2024, at 7:50 a.m. after four days of palliative care at Banner Medical Center and Hospice for a severe inoperable brain bleed. Prior to then, she resided at Casper Mountain rehab from August 7, 2024, following a week-long stay at Banner after an acute medical crisis at the end of July having declined steadily over the summer. Her family gratefully acknowledges the compassionate care Lillian received from staff at those care centers during her stays

Having lost a daughter, Rosalia, in South Dakota, Naomi I. and Lester L. Rogers welcomed twin daughters, Vivian Fay and Lillian May on June 4, 1939, in Casper, Wyoming, having moved to begin a new life near relatives and available work.

Later siblings were Muryl J. (1941), Shirley A. (1945), Irene M. (1951), and twin brothers, Joseph L. and Chancey J. (1955). Other household members Lillian helped raise were nieces, Helen M, D. Diane as well as nephew, Lester R. Additionally there were / are many many relatives both maternal and paternal sides contributing to the entire village in which Lillian grew up and has resided. Included are long term friendships with extended family of choice, neighbors, and people she met in life. Lillian was – and is – dearly loved by all who knew her however long that was. Many recall her gleeful laugh and smiling face.

Despite the near fatal car wreck in her late teens (also involving her twin and father) which left her physically lame, Lillian remained fairly independent throughout her life. After a fall January of 2022 resulted in a mildly dislocated shoulder that healed but left her unable to use her walker, Lillian relied upon a wheelchair for transport. At that time her brother Joe changed from supportive to primary caregiver until July 30, 2024, helping Lillian to remain in the family home. Luckily, she was blessed with relatively good health until the medical crisis last July.

Lillian loved and enjoyed many things in her life beyond family. Animals as pets (especially cats) or pampered visitors (squirrels and wild birds) were important to her. One cheeky little beggar even knocked at the back door to remind her that daily treats were overdue, sitting on the rail of the ramp to do so. Crafting was another hobby, especially embroidery and hand pieced quilting, teaching Joe simple cross stitch when he was five years old. Plus, many family members requested her baked goods – mainly dinner rolls – for any potluck or gathering for the holidays.TV was her favorite entertainment, watching network programs and classic films on TCM, along with historical and nature themed documentaries. Of all the many stars she enjoyed, Raymond Burr was her absolute favorite – especially the various portrayals of Perry Mason. These are highlights of her varied interests in a long and good life defined by her unconditional love for family, relatives, and friends.

Lillian is preceded in death by her parents, Naomi and Lester; sisters: Irene, twin Vivian, Shirley, and Muryl; as well as many beloved aunts, uncles, grandparents, and others.

She will be sorely missed, but always remembered. May your happy memories of Lillian help you through this time of sorrow.