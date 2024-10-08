Wyoming Wildlife Photo Contest Open for Entries

Photographers of all ages and skill levels can have their work published in Wyoming Wildlife magazine as part of the magazine’s annual photo contest, which is now accepting submissions.

Contest rules and how to submit photos can be found on the contest entry page. Entries must be submitted before midnight on Nov. 11, 2024. Winning entries will be published in the February 2025 issue of the magazine. The grand prize winner for the best overall photo receives $600 donated by this year’s contest sponsor — The Wyldlife Fund. Prizes also are given to first, second and third places, as well as honorable mention recognition in four categories:

Wildlife: Wild mammals, birds, reptiles, amphibians, fish and arthropods. Priority will be given to species managed by the Wyoming Game and Fish Department.

Scenic: Landmarks, scenery or inanimate objects are prominent.

Recreation: People enjoying the outdoors through hunting, fishing, hiking, backpacking, etc. Priority will be given to those activities that contribute to the Game and Fish’s mission of “conserving wildlife, serving people.”

Flora: Wildflowers, foliage, fruiting bodies or other parts of plants.

“The photo contest provides a great opportunity for photographers of all skill levels to submit their work to Wyoming Wildlife magazine,” said Tracie Binkerd, magazine editor. “Each year, the judges are blown away by the phenomenal photos captured from all over the state.”

Contestants can submit up to 10 photos across all four categories. Photos must have been taken in Wyoming and cannot have been previously printed or taken on assignment for Wyoming Wildlife.

For questions, contact Patrick Owen, Game and Fish photo contest coordinator and Wyoming Wildlife creativedirector, at (307) 777-4547 or patrick.owen@wyo.gov.

