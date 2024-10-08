NATRONA COUNTY ARREST LOG (10/07/24 – 10/08/24)

This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period.

For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court.

Everyone listed here is presumed innocent until proven guilty.

The charges listed here are what the arresting agency has recommended to the Natrona County District Attorney's Office. However, formal charges filed by prosecutors may differ from the recommended charges listed here.

Here is the list of arrested people and their charges as reflected in the logs:

Chavis Albright, 27 - Serve Jail Time

Brittney Towe, 26 - Serve Jail Time

Jackson Nichols, 32 - Courtesy Hold for Agency

Seth Sauder, 36 - Courtesy Hold for Agency

Jeremy Harding, 43 - Courtesy Hold for Agency

Tulio Garcia-Salazar, 42 - Immigration Hold

Robert Kowaleski, 38 - Regulation Solicitation - Roadways & Media

Thomas Chaves, 29 - Criminal Warrant, Hold for WSP, Interference

Hope Gallagher, 37 - Serve Jail Time

Trenton Williamson, 20 - Bond Revocation

Cody Mulder, 41 - Domestic Battery - 1st Offense, Interference, Apply Pressure on Throat or Neck

Emily Gallegos, 49 - Public Intoxication

Joshua Kincaid, 35 - Public Intoxication

Ramon Pacheco, 50 - Public Intoxication

Brock Hileman, 64 - Public Intoxication

Jonathan Sepulveda, 42 - District Court Bench Warrant

Bridgette Moyte, 37 - Criminal Trespass, Possession of Controlled Substance - Powder or Crystal

Drake Jennings, 32 - DWUI

Manuel Moreno, 46 - County Warrant/Hold for Agency

