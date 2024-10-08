NATRONA COUNTY ARREST LOG (10/07/24 – 10/08/24)
This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period.
For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court.
Everyone listed here is presumed innocent until proven guilty.
The charges listed here are what the arresting agency has recommended to the Natrona County District Attorney's Office. However, formal charges filed by prosecutors may differ from the recommended charges listed here.
Here is the list of arrested people and their charges as reflected in the logs:
Chavis Albright, 27 - Serve Jail Time
Brittney Towe, 26 - Serve Jail Time
Jackson Nichols, 32 - Courtesy Hold for Agency
Seth Sauder, 36 - Courtesy Hold for Agency
Jeremy Harding, 43 - Courtesy Hold for Agency
Tulio Garcia-Salazar, 42 - Immigration Hold
Robert Kowaleski, 38 - Regulation Solicitation - Roadways & Media
Thomas Chaves, 29 - Criminal Warrant, Hold for WSP, Interference
Hope Gallagher, 37 - Serve Jail Time
Trenton Williamson, 20 - Bond Revocation
Cody Mulder, 41 - Domestic Battery - 1st Offense, Interference, Apply Pressure on Throat or Neck
Emily Gallegos, 49 - Public Intoxication
Joshua Kincaid, 35 - Public Intoxication
Ramon Pacheco, 50 - Public Intoxication
Brock Hileman, 64 - Public Intoxication
Jonathan Sepulveda, 42 - District Court Bench Warrant
Bridgette Moyte, 37 - Criminal Trespass, Possession of Controlled Substance - Powder or Crystal
Drake Jennings, 32 - DWUI
Manuel Moreno, 46 - County Warrant/Hold for Agency
