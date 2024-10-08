Fire weather conditions prompt restrictions in national grassland, forests, including Natrona County

GILLETTE, Wyo. — The Thunder Basin National Grassland and Medicine Bow-Routt National Forests will enter Stage 1 Fire Restrictions this week due to dry fuel conditions and persistent fire weather patterns, according to the U.S. Forest Service.

Per an Oct. 7 release, the fire restrictions will go into effect today. This includes National Forest System lands in Campbell, Weston, Crook, Converse, Natrona, Platte, Carbon, Niobrara and Albany counties.

According to the Forest Service, the restrictions are necessary due to dry fuel conditions, persistent fire weather patterns and the danger of human-caused wildfires.

loading...

(U.S. Forest Service graphic)

“Recent dry, windy, and hot weather conditions have resulted in an elevated potential for wildfires,” the Forest Service says. “Fire restrictions will help protect public health and safety, as well as natural resources.”

With hunting season underway, the Forest Service is reminding hunters that all restrictions apply to all visitors. Even small, seemingly insignificant warming fires can be the beginning of a wildfire.

Forest staff will continue to monitor conditions to assess the need for further action, including adding further restrictions if the weather remains hot and dry and lessening restrictions if a wetter and cooler weather pattern develops, the release states.

Under Stage 1 Fire Restrictions, the following activities are banned on the Thunder Basin National Grassland and Medicine Bow-Routt National Forest:

Igniting, building, maintaining, attending or using a fire unless it is in an agency-provided receptacle in developed recreation sites; a device solely fueled by liquid or gas that can be turned on or off; or a fully enclosed metal stove with a chimney at least 5 feet in length that is equipped with a spark arrester. Personal, portable wood and charcoal-burning fire pits/rings are not allowed.

Smoking except in an enclosed vehicle or building, in a developed recreation site or while stopped in an area barren or cleared of flammable materials 3 feet in all directions.

Operating any internal or external combustion engine without a properly installed spark arrester. Chainsaws are allowed provided the operator has a fire extinguisher and a round-point shovel at least 35 inches in length readily available for use.

Blasting, welding or operating an acetylene or other open-flame torch, unless it is in an area clear of flammable materials for 10 feet in all directions and the operator has fire suppression tools at the ready.

Using an explosive, including fuses, blasting caps, fireworks, rockets, exploding targets, tracers and incendiary ammunition, among others.