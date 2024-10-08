Wyoming Symphony Orchestra kicks off 75th anniversary season on Saturday

CASPER, Wyo. – The Wyoming Symphony Orchestra is kicking off its 75 anniversary season with the aptly named “Celebration Overture” on Saturday, Oct. 12., at the John F. Welsh Auditorium at NCHS. Music will start at 7:30 p.m., and doors open at 7.

According to a release, the concert will feature guest harpist Courtney Hershey Bress performing “Harm of the Ages,” written by American contemporary composter Michael Daugherty. Daugherty was commissioned by the Colorado Symphony Orchestra to compose the piece in 2023, where Bress serves as principal harpist.

Courtney Hershey Bress discusses the premiere of Michael Daugherty’s “Harp of the Ages” before its premiere in 2023. According to the release, Bress is an internationally recognized soloist, who has performed around the world from the Grand Teton Music Festival to the National Symphony Orchestra of Colombia.

The program on Saturday will also include orchestral showpieces such as Mussorgsky’s Ukrainian folk-inspired “Gopak,” and the famous Organ Symphony by French composer Camille Saint-Saëns, featuring the WSO’s board president Dr. Eric Unrah performing with the orchestra.

A post-concert reception will take place at Backwards Distilling after the concert, which has developed a special liqueur called Rhapsody 75 in honor of the WSO’s anniversary. Cocktails featuring the special limited liqueur will be available.

Families are also welcome to attend the WSO’s dress rehearsal for the concert starting at 11 a.m. Admission is $10 per family, or a donation of non-perishable food items for the Wyoming Food for Thought Project.

Tickets for the concert are available online at the WSO’s website, or at their office at 225 South David, or by phone at 307-266-1478.