Obituaries: Dennis; Gothard; Harris; Pluid; Poot

Michael Glenn Dennis: 1953 – 2025

After a long illness, Michael “Mike” Glenn Dennis passed away on January 12, 2025 at the Wyoming Medical Center in Casper, Wyoming. Mike was born in the same hospital in 1953. Mike was a resident of Casper most of his life and graduated from Kelly Walsh High School. He worked in numerous occupations throughout life but found his professional home working as a conductor for Burlington Northern Railroad in Wyoming, Illinois, and California. He enjoyed heavy metal music, watching football, and fishing.

He was the eldest of three sons born to William and Billie Dennis. He was preceded in death by his father, brother, and grandparents. He is survived by his beloved mother, Billie; one daughter; two granddaughters; brother; and two sisters.

Mike, an avid Denver Broncos football fan was a “take it or leave it” guy who lived his life on his own terms. He loved his family and was always there when called. Mike provided his father with love and support during his challenging journey with Alzheimer’s. And following his father’s death, he continued to be his mother’s companion and support until his own health issues prevented him from doing so.

A private funeral service will be held at Bustard & Jacoby on January 16 at 11 a.m. Livestream of service is available at bustardcares.com. The family wishes to extend their deepest gratitude to the dedicated healthcare providers at Shepherd of the Valley who cared for Mike. Their compassion and comfort will never be forgotten.

Gary Dean Gothard: 1952 – 2025

A Celebration of life for Gary D. Gothard, 72, will be held at 2 p.m., Saturday, January 18, 2025 at Davis Funeral Home. Mr. Gothard passed away on Sunday, January 12, 2025 in Shoshoni, Wyoming.

Gary was born on May 5, 1952, son of Carrol A. and Nellie (Anderson) Gothard in Thermopolis, Wyoming.

Gary had a deep love for the outdoors and enjoyed riding his motorcycle, fishing, and camping with his family on Green Mountain. He also cherished swimming in the soothing hot springs of his hometown of Thermopolis.

Throughout his career, Gary worked in the oil fields, contributing his skills to various companies in the industry.

On February 14, 1983, Gary married the love of his life, Lila Oxner, in Casper, Wyoming.

Gary’s life was filled with adventure and hard work. He will be deeply missed by all who knew him.

Mr. Gothard is survived by his loving wife of 44 years, Lila Gothard; children: Billy Gothard, Ida and Lance Walsh, Stacy Gothard, Troy Gothard, and Bruce and Crista Gothard; 17 grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; sisters, Debbie Gothard and Darlene Gothard; brother, Dick Gothard; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Sara Ann Harris: 1933 – 2025

Funeral services for Sara Harris, 91-year-old Buffalo resident who passed away peacefully Sunday, at the Meadow Wind Assisted Living Center in Casper with her daughter Sherrill holding her hand, will be held Saturday January 18 at 10 a.m. at Summit Wesleyan Church with Pastor Stephen Martin officiating. Visitation will be held at the Harness Funeral Home Chapel on Friday from 4 to 9 p.m. Private family interment will be in Willow Grove Cemetery at a later date. There will be a reception following the service at Summit Wesleyan Church. Donations in Sara’s memory may be made to Summit Church Missions Fund at 980 N. Main in Buffalo, Wyoming 82834. Online condolences may be made at www.harnessfuneralhome.com.

Sara Ann Harris was born on July 12, 1933, in Buffalo, Wyoming to Lloyd “Hap” and Virginia (Loper) Crain. She grew up and went to school in Buffalo and graduated from Buffalo High School with the class of 1951. She was active in many clubs and cheerleading.

After high school she went to work for Mountain States Telephone and Telegraph in Buffalo where in July of 1952 she met the love of her life, Ronald Harris. Ron and Sara married in a small ceremony at her mother’s home in April of 1953, she said it was one of the happiest days of her life. Due to Ron’s work on the telephone line crew, they lived in multiple little towns in Wyoming. In June of 1954 they welcomed daughter, Ronda, in Buffalo followed in May of 1956 by a son, Gregg, in Powell. In 1956, they settled in Basin, Wyoming for a few years. When Ron received a permanent station in Greybull in the mid- sixties, they settled there to raise their family. However, God had other plans for them, when in August of 1968 they were surprised by the birth of daughter, Sherrill. Sara was employed by the State of Wyoming from 1966 until she retired in 1994. After retirement, Ron and Sara relocated to Buffalo to be closer to her ailing mother, Virginia Crain. They both became very active in the Summit Wesleyan Church and Sara volunteered at the Happy Apple Gift Shop at the Johnson County Health Care Center. Ronald passed away in March of 2007 and Sara continued living in Buffalo until February of 2024 when she moved into assisted living in Casper.

Sara’s greatest joys were spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren at her cabin in the Big Horn Mountains. She loved spending time outside, no matter the season. She also very much enjoyed all games, particularly all card games and Yahtzee. She was very competitive. She had a wonderful sense of humor, and her giggles were contagious.

Sara is survived by her daughter and son-in-law, Sherrill and Jim Maddox of Casper; grandchildren: Matthew Maddox of Basin, Kennedy Maddox of Casper, Jacob Harris of Morrisville, North Carolina; her loving sister and best friend, Vera Jean Christophel of Lincoln, California; numerous nieces and nephews, especially her niece Loretta Benardis of Casper, whom she had gotten very close to. Sara was preceded in death by her parents; her beloved husband; one daughter, Ronda in 2011; son, Gregg in 2016; and brother, Jay Crain in 2014.

Beverly Jean Pluid: 1948 – 2025

Beverly passed away in Casper, Wyoming, the morning of January 6 after a long battle with MS and dementia. She was born July 30, 1948, in Livingston, Montana, to Wes and Mary (Kuhar) Miller.

She spent her younger years in Livingston growing up in a home her father built for his family. Prior to graduating high school, they moved to Wenatchee, Washington, where she finished her education. Shortly after graduation, she decided to attend cosmetology school.

She married Charles (Chuck) Pluid, had two sons, and raised their family in Belgrade, Montana. She and Chuck were married for 50 years prior to his passing in 2021.

Bev managed a 7-11 convenience store (later Mini Mart) on the college campus of MSU for 10 years. She was well known by the locals for her sense of humor and quick wit. She always seemed to make her customers and staff laugh and smile, but nobody was safe from her jokes.

Feeling the need for a change, she left Mini Mart and managed the Blue Basket Market until her health issues became a factor, and she retired.

Bev loved nothing more than family. She treasured family get togethers, whether it was with her sisters during holidays and special events or if it was just watching her grandkids.

She loved baking and cooking large meals, and you could always guarantee that she would have a sweet treat when you walked through the door.

Bev had a great love of animals, big and small. She instilled that love of animals with her sons and her grandkids. There were always dogs, cats, and horses that she had.

In her alone time, she enjoyed reading. She shared her love of reading with her grandkids and always made sure to read to them.

She was preceeded in death by her parents, Wes and Mary Miller; and husband, Charles Pluid.

Bev is survived by her sons, Chad (Elizabeth Peralta) Pluid of Rock Springs, Wyoming, Shawn (Gena) Pluid of Columbus, Montana; sister, Bonnie (Ernie) Lee of Independence, Oregon; sister, Sharon Miller of Billings, Montana; brother, Don (Nancy) Miller of Kearns, Utah; family, Gary (Charlotte), Quintin and Chayenna Pluid of Budel, Netherlands and her pride and joy, her grandchildren: Breanna (Tyler Frost) Pluid, Tynisha (Sam) Andrews, Devon (Jessica) Pedersen, Kaden Pluid; and several great-grandchildren.

A private service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please donate to a Humane Society in her name.

Emiko N. Poot: 1930 – 2025

Emiko Nishitani Poot, 94, passed away January 13, 2025, at her residence in Casper surrounded by her loving family.

She was born May 7, 1930, in Kokura, Japan to Mr. and Mrs. Nishitani. Emiko was a business owner and renowned dress maker/fashion designer and a retailer of high end fabrics in Shreveport, Louisiana and Ft. Worth, Texas. She was also a devoted mother and grandmother who loved her grandchildren and great-grandchildren, who brought her much joy.

Survivors include her son, Perry (and Wanda) Poot; grandson, Jason (and Carla) Poot; granddaughter, Jennifer Sjolin; and great-grandchildren: Isaiah Poot, Matthias Poot, Eliana Poot, Logan Sjolin, and Seth Sjolin.

She was preceded in death by a son, Mark Poot; ex-husband and friend, Christian Poot; her parents; two brothers; and two sisters.

The family will hold a private service at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Emiko’s memory to Central WY Hospice & Transitions, 319 S. Wilson St. Casper, WY 82601 or online at https://cwhp.networkforgood.com/.