Obituaries: DeGrazio; Green; Houser; Johnson; Pierce; Reams

Mary Sue DeGrazio: 1930 – 2025

Mary Sue (Vickie) De Grazio, 94, of Casper, Wyoming, passed away on March 24, 2025 in Casper.

Vickie was born in Hope, Arkansas to Charles Monroe Hartsfield and Rosie Faye Wilson on August 2, 1930. She attended and graduated high school at Lubbock High School in Lubbock, Texas. She worked in retail management for The Broadway, now Macy’s, for 23 years in Los Angeles, California, where she met and married Joe De Grazio. They retired and moved to Pinedale, Wyoming. She enjoyed hunting, fishing and gardening with her husband and entertaining friends with large dinner parties during the holidays. She and her husband loved to travel the world on cruise ships.

Vickie was preceded in death by her spouse, A. Joseph De Grazio; daughter, Linda Pedersen; two sisters, Lillian Furguson and Marcella Bost; and a brother, Lester Hartsfield.

Funerial service will be held at Bustard and Jacoby, 600 CY Ave., Casper, WY on April 12, 2025 at 10:30 a.m. Father Linh Vu of St. Patrick’s presiding. Burial will take place at a later date at Resurrection Catholic Cemetery, Los Angeles, California.

In lieu of flowers Vickie requested memorial donations be made to your favorite charity.

Jeffrey Lawrence “Jeff” Green: 1953 – 2025

Jeffrey Lawrence “Jeff” Green, 71, of Dayton, Wyoming passed away March 24, 2025, at Mountain Plaza Assisted Living & Memory Care in Casper, Wyoming after a brave battle with dementia.

The oldest of seven, Jeff was born on the island of Guam on July 16, 1953, to Lawrence “Larry” and Joyce (Rasmussen) Green. The family lived several places during Jeff’s childhood as part of Larry’s Navy career, including California, Puerto Rico, Wisconsin, Washington State, Maryland, and Illinois. One of Jeff’s fondest memories growing up was visiting his grandparents in Watauma, Wisconsin every summer to fish. In 1972, Jeff graduated from University High School in Irvine, California. After high school, he was in the Navy ROTC, stationed at the University of Wisconsin- Madison. After a year, Jeff went to Jacksonville, Florida and went through more Navy ROTC training aboard an aircraft carrier. During his time in Florida, he got to catapult off an aircraft carrier! After Navy ROTC, Jeff returned to University of Wisconsin-Madison for a short time and attended school there. Taking a break from college, he moved back to California to be near family. While in California, Jeff worked various jobs including being the athletic director/racquetball pro of the San Francisco Bay Club and the Telegraph Hill Club.

A couple years later, he moved to Alaska and took a job at a fish processing plant in Kenai. In addition, Jeff was also a commercial fisherman and remembers not-so fondly swimming with sharks while resetting crab traps. While in Alaska, he married his first wife and had two children from this marriage, Kari and Jensen. Jeff was proud to have hand-built their house in Alaska. While the kids were young, the family relocated to Rockland, Maine, where Jeff got a job as a firefighter. Following Maine, his sister Susan, who worked as a dietician at The Children’s Hospital of Denver in Colorado, encouraged Jeff to apply for a position there. Jeff moved to Denver and accepted a job as an EMT on the pediatric patient transport team. It was at Children’s Hospital where Jeff began pursuing his nursing degree in 1990. During that time, Susan introduced him to his future wife of almost 34 years, Lynda Bartholme. Lynda was working as an administrative assistant in the department of infectious diseases. They were married on May 10, 1991.

Jeff dedicated himself to his studies and graduated with his bachelor’s degree in nursing within one year. His first nursing job was in the surgical intensive care unit of University Hospital in Denver. After one year in the surgical intensive care unit, Jeff applied for Anesthesia school and joined the U.S. Army Reserves. He returned to Maine, where he attended anesthesia school at the University of New England in Biddeford. Jeff graduated summa cum laude from the University of New England with his Master of Science degree specializing in Anesthesia in 1993. He accepted his first job as a Certified Registered Nurse Anesthetist (CRNA) at Regional West Medical Center in Scottsbluff, Nebraska. It was there, Jeff and Lynda had their son Caleb in 1996. When Caleb was 9 months old, the family moved to the state Jeff would call home the rest of his life, Wyoming. The family lived in Douglas, Wyoming where he started Medicine Bow Anesthesia. Jeff was an independent contractor providing anesthesia services at Memorial Hospital of Converse County. In 1999, he was honorably discharged from the U.S. Army Reserves as a Captain. After 12 years in Douglas, he was ready for change. Jeff moved the family and Medicine Bow Anesthesia to Sheridan, Wyoming, where he provided anesthesia services at Sheridan Surgical Center until his retirement in 2017. Jeff had a passion for the medical field and was proud of his 24-year career as a CRNA. He took pride in his work and strived to build a connection with his patients to put their mind at ease. In retirement, he enjoyed taking care of his home and 12 acres in Dayton, Wyoming

Jeff had a passion for helping others. A hard worker, he was always there to lend a helping hand and share his wisdom with everyone he met. Jeff was a handyman and could fix almost anything that was needing repaired. He was a skilled woodworker and built dozens of beautiful pieces of furniture. Many of these pieces can be found in the homes of his family members. He loved trees and dedicated countless hours to taking care of the trees around the property. In addition to woodworking and trees, Jeff enjoyed hunting, fishing, attending University of Wyoming football games, and reading. He was a history buff and always had a World War 2 or Vietnam War fact to share. One of Jeff’s greatest joys later in life was helping Caleb run his business, Evergreen Custom Haying. Every summer, there would be hundreds of small square bales to stack, and Jeff was ready for the challenge.

Jeff lived a very full life, and his children and grandchildren brought him the greatest joy. His knowledge, helping hand, and humor will be missed by all who knew and loved him.

Jeff was preceded in death by his parents, Larry and Joyce Green; and his brother-in-law, Dr. Jerry Wade. Jeff is survived by his devoted wife, Lynda Green of Dayton, Wyoming; daughter, Kari Green(Nick Scheidies) of Rollinsville, Colorado; sons, Jensen Green of Alaska, and Caleb (Jazmin) Green of Sheridan, Wyoming; brothers, Jim Green (Jody Pallone) of Firestone, Colorado, and Mark Green (Sherri Inman Stephens) of Greens Fork, Indiana; sisters: Susan Wade of Yreka, California, Kate Medina (Kevin Locatis) of Punta Gorda, Florida, Mary Pedersen (Michael) of Seattle, Washington, and Barbara Hunter (Mike Paz) of Laguna Niguel, California; grandsons, Paxton (age 5) and Finley (age 4); sisters-in-law, CJ Bartholme of Dayton, Wyoming, and Jan Sullivan of Thornton, Colorado; and numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins.

The family would like to thank the staff of Mountain Plaza Assisted Living & Memory Care Center in Casper, Wyoming for their devoted and loving care of Jeff while he was there. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made online at www.lbda.org or mailed to the Lewy Body Dementia Association, 912 Killian Hill Road, S.W., Lilburn, Georgia 30047. A scholarship in Jeff’s memory will be established in the future.

A celebration of life will be held later this summer in Dayton, Wyoming.

Delores Mary Houser: 1962 – 2025

Delores Mary (Huerta) Houser passed away from this life and into eternity on the morning of Sunday, March 30 at Banner Wyoming Medical Center. Born on September 13, 1962 in Chicago, Illinois, Delores, or “Dee” as she was better known, was loved by many people. She never failed to touch the lives of those she met. After an unconventional whirlwind romance and a wedding based on the bet of a lifetime to Phillip “Chick” Houser in 1985, the couple built a home and family for themselves and eventually settled in Casper, Wyoming.

In this home, Dee became a Mom to every kid who came over to the house. She was a safe harbor for people to come and seek help or refuge. She was a confidante to many, and a friend to everyone. As her children grew into adults and had children of their own, Dee became “Nana” and always took joy in her grandchildren. Dee showed strength and love through acts of kindness and service to others, even if it sometimes meant sacrifice for herself. She loved doing many things with her grandkids including baking, watching movies, and generally spoiling them silly. Dee loved to dance – especially when she could dance with Chick. She loved all of the holidays throughout the year because holidays always meant decorating the house with the grandkids, cooking a feast, and spending time with her kids and family.

Dee was a daughter, sister, mother, wife, and friend. She was preceded in death by her mother, Betty McDaniels; and her husband, Phillip Houser Sr. Dee was survived by her father, Jessie Huerta; her brothers, Jesse Huerta and Dennis Huerta; and her children: Chris Huerta, Eric Houser, Phillip Houser Jr., and Samantha Houser. She is also survived by her grandchildren: Brandon Hanson, Shaelynn Houser, Damien Houser, Oscar Huerta, Madalyn Harrison, Jason Houser, Dominick Houser, Adelia Houser, Aalyiah Houser, Manuel Boatman, Escobar Boatman, Amelia Holt, and Kyra Holt.

Now that Dee has been reunited with her husband in the next life, her legacy on earth remains in all of the hearts who hold her memories forever. A celebration of life will be held at a later date, yet to be determined.

Robert F. Johnson: 1929 – 2025

Robert Frank Johnson, aged 95, passed away peacefully on March 29, 2025, and will be interred at the Oregon Trail Veterans Cemetery. Born on December 14, 1929, in Berwyn, Illinois, Robert led a remarkable life marked by service, adventure, and dedication to his community.

Robert’s life was a testament to commitment and achievement. After completing high school and college, he dedicated 21 years to the United States Navy, retiring as a Senior Chief Petty Officer. His naval career was distinguished, and his favorite assignment was serving on a presidential cruise aboard the USS Canberra, transporting President Eisenhower to Bermuda for a conference with the British Prime Minister. Following his military service, Robert began a new chapter of his life as a cameraman for ABC TV, based in Hawaii, where he worked for seven years. His adventurous spirit and love for the outdoors continued when he completed the entire 2200-mile hike of the Appalachian Trail.

Beyond his professional and adventurous pursuits, Robert was deeply engaged in his community. For 20 years he volunteered at three elementary school libraries, where he was able to cultivate his love for education and children. Robert was a motivator, always inspiring those around him with his enthusiasm, knowledge, and passion.

Robert is survived by his beloved son, David L Johnson of Casper, Wyoming; his stepchildren, Barry Gammon and Mark Gammon of Houston, Texas; his grandchildren, Robert A Johnson of Casper, Wyoming and Jack Ryan Johnson of Sheridan, Wyoming; and many great-grandchildren and nieces and nephews. His presence and joking nature in the lives of his family, friends, and community will be profoundly missed.

A funeral service to honor Robert’s life will be held at the Oregon Trail Veterans Cemetery on Friday, April 4, 2025, at 10 a.m. As we gather to celebrate his life and legacy, we remember a man who lived fully, loved deeply, and left an indelible mark on all who knew him. He will be greatly missed by all.

Lee Andrew Pierce: 1943 – 2025

Lee Andrew Pierce, 81 of Casper, passed away Tuesday, April 1, 2025 at Shepherd of the Valley Care Center. Lee was born June 27, 1943 in Casper, Wyoming to George Pierce and Pauline (Shackelford) Pierce. Lee graduated from Natrona County Highschool in 1962 and shortly after he was enlisted in the Army National Guard.

He met and married his partner, Jewell Pierce, and together they had one son, Michael Pierce. Later, they divorced. Lee worked at various jobs such as at the Magazine Agency, Petrotromics, and Shirley Basin.

Lee enjoyed going on walks. He also collected trains, coins, stamps, and etc. Lee enjoyed going to concerts, movies, shows, and monster trucks.

He is preceded in death by his parents; and ex-wife, Jewell Pierce; and sister, Silvia.

He is survived by his son, Mike (Penney) Pierce, of Casper.

He was a proud member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

Services are pending at this time.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to a charity of your choice that helps cancer or Alzheimer’s.

Arthur Reams: 1932 – 2025

Arthur Ray Reams, 93, of Casper Wyoming passed away on March 30, 2025. The Graveside Services will be held at Memorial Gardens Cemetery, 7430 West Yellowstone Highway on April 8, 2025 at 10 a.m.

Arthur Ray Reams was born on March 26, 1932 in Rapid City, South Dakota, born to Joseph Adolph Reams (came to the United States as a young man from Lithuania) and Jessie Mabel Stevens.

Arthur worked at Popish Veterinary Clinic as an animal care worker for 33 years. Arthur loved animals. CB radio , fishing and people.

He was survived by his nephew, Stan Beld of Casper, Wyoming. He was preceded in death by his sister, Josephine A Beld; his brothers: Cecil Clarence Reams, Chester Donald Reams, Leroy A Reams.